ZigZag without redrawing
- Indicators
- Murodil Eminjonov
- Version: 3.6
- Updated: 10 September 2023
- Activations: 20
ZigZag предназначается для анализа движений цен с заданной амплитудой. Индикатор изображает только самые важные развороты, что значительно облегчает оценку графиков. Стрелки показывают БАР, на котором последний Low/High полностью сформирован.
ZigZag is designed to analyze price movements with a given amplitude. The indicator shows only the most important reversals, which greatly facilitates the evaluation of charts. The arrows show the BAR where the last Low/High is fully formed.