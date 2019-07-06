Renko Alerts with Winrate and Stats

Renko Charts now have the alerts and the Win-rate .

Now you can know which signal will give you that edge your trading needs.

Risk to Reward Settings

Wins versus Losses Count

There are four alert types to choose from for notification on screen, email or phone notification.

The alert types also have buffers for use with automation. This indicator can be incorporated with any system that requires renko charts.

The four (4) alert types are:

Three-bar Formation; Pinbar; Marabozu and Engulfing Bar

The alerts may also be adjusted by settings found in the input window of the indicator.







