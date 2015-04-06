Support 17 EA SELL

I present to your attention a brand new advisor "Support 17 EA". The "Support 17 EA" Expert Advisor is unique in that it finds entry points using the built-in indicator of the maximum and minimum price levels. The Expert Advisor has a stop loss and take profit and works on the principle of martingale, which allows you to withdraw unprofitable trades into a plus. The Expert Advisor has a trailing stop function, which allows the Adviser to work on the built-in indicator in the "Scalping" mode. The Expert Advisor "Support 17 EA" is optimized for five major currency pairs: EUR/USD USD/CHF USD/JPY AUD/USD USD/CAD. The EA is not sensitive to the spread, but I recommend ECN accounts. Due to the security reasons of the adviser, I put up only a part of the adviser that trades only for sale. And I will give you the second part of the adviser completely free of charge only after purchase. In the description below you will find optimized settings for each currency pair separately. After buying the Expert Advisor, if desired, you can install the files for "Scalping"