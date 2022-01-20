Trend ind arr
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 20 January 2022
Arrow indicator without redrawing and delay The indicator shows the best trend entry points on the chart. It is better to use it in conjunction with other trend indicators as a filter. The indicator shows good results on lower timeframes. The signal is generated inside the candle and appears as blue and red arrows. Displays signals at the zero bar
Settings
Step : Calculation of bars in history
Bar : Shows bars in history
Delta : Offset of the signal from the candle