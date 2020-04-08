Trend direction indi
- Indicators
- Murodil Eminjonov
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 18
Индикатор "Trend direction ind" является трендовым индикатором. Индикатор "Trend direction ind"не запаздывает, выдает сигналы на нулевом баре и не перерисовывает при переключении таимфреймов. С индикатором "Trend direction ind" вы будете с легкостью определять текущую тенденцию.
The "Trend direction ind" indicator is a trend indicator. The "Trend direction ind" indicator does not lag, gives signals at the zero bar and does not redraw when switching time frames. With the "Trend direction ind" indicator, you will easily determine the current trend.