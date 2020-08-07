Statistics of price movements

How to find out where to expect a price reversal with a probability of 80% - 90%?

The "Statistics of Price Movements" indicator collects statistics of significant price movements, skipping all small pullbacks, for a certain period of time and displays them in
Excel file.

Sort the data in ascending order and get statistics of price reversals in 80%, 85%, 90%, 95% of all cases! (for example, in 2 years!)

After the reversal, the price will move from 1000 pips or more!

So...

Open the daily chart of the instrument. We set the indicator and set to watch the history for 2 years (for example. You can also 3, 4 years).

Set the Constant of the movement in pips (1000, 1500 or 2000 pips) and OK.

Click the "Get Report" button and open the Excel file.

Report files are saved along the path: "Open Data Folder \ MQL4 \ Files \ Statistic \ EURUSD_D1.csv",

Sort your data from great to small.

Divide 100% by the number of movements (1st column) and find out the percentage of one movement.

The resulting value is multiplied by an ordinal number. An example is below in the video.

We get the probability in which out of 100 percent there is a significant movement.

Thus, you can subtract a price reversal with a probability of 80 - 90 percent!

Thus, we have learned the motion value at 80% - This will be Level 1, and we enter the movement into level 2 with a 90% probability!

When the price reaches the 1st level, a dot will appear under (above) the price bar and there will be an alert! So it is with the 2nd level!

And it's all just math and numbers!

Trade with a probability of 80-90% !!!
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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Max Daily Volume
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Do you want to trade like a pro? Buy where the professional buys and sell where the professional sells! Our indicator shows the most controversial and heated moment of the day! A moment of the day where a lot of money was loaded in the market and for this "Treasure" the further struggle will go! And so, the indicator shows the bar in which there was the maximum struggle between the buyer and the seller for the past day, and it is this bar, or its extremes, or itself as a whole, becomes an impo
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