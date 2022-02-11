Super Ma Arrows
- Indicators
- Murodil Eminjonov
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 11 February 2022
- Activations: 20
Индикатор Super Ma Arrows состоит из модифицированной средней скользящей и стрелок. Индикатор предназначен для скальпинга. Индикатор Super Ma Arrows не перерисовывает не меняет значения при переключении таймфреймов
The Super Ma Arrows indicator consists of a modified moving average and arrows. The indicator is designed for scalping. The Super Ma Arrows indicator does not redraw does not change values when switching timeframes