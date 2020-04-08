Resistance support levels ind
- Indicators
- Murodil Eminjonov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Индикатор уровней поддержки и сопротивления отлично показывает на графике все силовые уровни от всех таймфреймов. Рекомендую торговать уровни старших таймфреймов. Индикатор на текущем таймфрейме обновляться как только на графике появится новый сетап
The indicator of support and resistance levels perfectly shows all power levels from all timeframes on the chart. I recommend trading higher timeframe levels. The indicator on the current timeframe is updated as soon as a new setup appears on the chart