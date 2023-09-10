Skalper PRO
- Indicators
- Murodil Eminjonov
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 10 September 2023
- Activations: 5
The "Scalper_PRO" indicator is a basement indicator in the form of two lines and signals without redrawing or lag on the chart. The "Scalper_PRO" indicator shows on the chart the best entry points along the trend. The indicator shows good results on the M1 timeframe. The signal is generated after the candle closes and appears in the form of blue and red arrows with preliminary signals in the form of dots. The "Scalper_PRO" indicator is designed for scalping. The screenshots show examples of position entry points. When trading using the "Scalper_PRO" indicator, you will always be in the black, since the indicator algorithm includes a unique scalping strategy