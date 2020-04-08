Trend zone ind
- Indicators
- Murodil Eminjonov
- Version: 1.8
Индикатор "Trend zone" Помощник трейдеру, показывает на графике текущую тенденцию. Он надеюсь станет незаменимым индикатором в ваше трейдинге. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не меняет свои значения про переключение временных периодов
The "Trend zone" indicator is a trader's assistant, shows the current trend on the chart. I hope it will become an indispensable indicator in your trading. The indicator does not redraw and does not change its values about switching time periods