The intelligent algorithm of the Legend Trend indicator accurately shows the points of potential market reversal. The indicator tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. Implements a kind of technical analysis based on the idea that the market is cyclical in nature. This is a pointer indicator. It catches the trend and shows favorable moments of entering the market with arrows.





A strategy for trading with the trend, filtering market noise and all the necessary features built into one tool! Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. Ready-made trading system. The system itself shows in the form of arrows when to buy and when to sell. Uses only two parameters for settings. Simple, visual and efficient trend detection. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading.