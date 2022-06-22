Scalper for currency pairs
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 22 June 2022
- Activations: 20
The EA is designed for trading gold on the M1 timeframe. There is no martingale and no averaging. The most profitable option for trading is scalping. I recommend brokers with a minimum spread and with a minimum commission. The adviser has many functions that can optimize the adviser for any forex instrument. But the default settings are perfect for gold trading
Description of the input parameters of the Expert Advisor
Step _ The offset of the pending order from the price
Tral_Step _The step of the pending order trawl
Stoploss _Fixing losses
Takeprofit _Profit taking
TrailingStop _ The beginning of the open order trawl If zero then there is no trawl
TrailingStart _ Start of the open order trawl
StepTrall _ The step of the open order trawl
NoLoss_ON_OFF _ Breakeven switch
MinProfitNoLoss _ Minimum profit converted to breakeven
Magic _Adviser's number
Lot _ Lot
slippage _Counter of attempts to open an order when slipping
Filtr_M1 _Signal filter on the m1 timeframe
Filtr_M5 _Signal filter on the m5 timeframe
Filtr_M15 _Signal filter on the m15 timeframe
MaxRisk _The progression of the lot with an increase in the deposit if you set the minimum value, the lot will be fixed