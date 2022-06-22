Scalper for currency pairs

The EA is designed for trading gold on the M1 timeframe. There is no martingale and no averaging. The most profitable option for trading is scalping. I recommend brokers with a minimum spread and with a minimum commission. The adviser has many functions that can optimize the adviser for any forex instrument. But the default settings are perfect for gold trading













Description of the input parameters of the Expert Advisor





Step _ The offset of the pending order from the price

Tral_Step _The step of the pending order trawl

Stoploss _Fixing losses

Takeprofit _Profit taking

TrailingStop _ The beginning of the open order trawl If zero then there is no trawl

TrailingStart _ Start of the open order trawl

StepTrall _ The step of the open order trawl

NoLoss_ON_OFF _ Breakeven switch

MinProfitNoLoss _ Minimum profit converted to breakeven

Magic _Adviser's number

Lot _ Lot

slippage _Counter of attempts to open an order when slipping

Filtr_M1 _Signal filter on the m1 timeframe

Filtr_M5 _Signal filter on the m5 timeframe

Filtr_M15 _Signal filter on the m15 timeframe

MaxRisk _The progression of the lot with an increase in the deposit if you set the minimum value, the lot will be fixed