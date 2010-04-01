Magic Arrow Scalper

The  Magic Arrow Scalper  sorts out low-probability signals in a trading strategy. The indicator uses a sophisticated filtration algorithm based on the market sentiment and trend. The indicator displays arrows on a chart (see attached screenshots) indicating a likely price reversal.

Magic Arrow Scalper is not repainted. Once the candle is closed, a signal is confirmed and will never disappear from a chart.

You can setup alerts when new arrows are displayed on a chart.

The indicator is not designed for scalping. It is best to be used on higher timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4.


Advantages

Generates minimum false signals.
Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.
Simple and easy indicator configuration.
Works on all timeframes.
Works on any financial instrument.
No repainting.
Sending signals to email and mobile devices.


Recommended symbols

USDJPY, EURGBP, USDCAD, USDCHF and AUDCHF .


Usage tips

Buy signal: the indicator arrow points upwards.

Sell signal: the indicator arrow points downwards.


Parameters

Period - indicator calculation period (main parameter).
Alert - enable/disable alerts.
Push - enable/disable sending messages to mobile phones.


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    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
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    Indicators
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