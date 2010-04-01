Magic Arrow Scalper
- Indicators
-
Evgeny BelyaevBy subscribing to my MQL5 channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/trendscalper , you will learn a lot of useful information about Forex and cryptocurrency trading.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Magic Arrow Scalper sorts out low-probability signals in a trading strategy. The indicator uses a sophisticated filtration algorithm based on the market sentiment and trend. The indicator displays arrows on a chart (see attached screenshots) indicating a likely price reversal.
Magic Arrow Scalper is not repainted. Once the candle is closed, a signal is confirmed and will never disappear from a chart.
You can setup alerts when new arrows are displayed on a chart.
The indicator is not designed for scalping. It is best to be used on higher timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4.
Advantages
Generates minimum false signals.
Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.
Simple and easy indicator configuration.
Works on all timeframes.
Works on any financial instrument.
No repainting.
Sending signals to email and mobile devices.
Recommended symbols
USDJPY, EURGBP, USDCAD, USDCHF and AUDCHF .
Usage tips
Buy signal: the indicator arrow points upwards.
Sell signal: the indicator arrow points downwards.
ParametersPeriod - indicator calculation period (main parameter).
Alert - enable/disable alerts.
Push - enable/disable sending messages to mobile phones.