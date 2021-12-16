Diver Hurst

Divergence Formation Hurst (hereinafter "Diver") is based on Hurst exponent used as a measurement of long term memory of time series.

Classic (regular) and Reversal (hidden) Divergences - at your choice.

  • Adjustable sizes and all parameters
  • Flexible settings including VOID levels (alert function in place, arrows to show in which direction to trade)
  • No re-paint / No re-draw (must set CalcOnOpenBar=false)
  • "SetIndexBuffer" available for all variables (can be used in EA)
  • Auto-detect 4- and 5-digit price function
  • Light (does not overload MT4)

In order for Regular Classic Hurst Divergence to exist, Price should form one of the following:

  • BEARISH Diver: Higher high than the previous high (but the oscillator is a lower high)
  • BULLISH Diver: Lower low than the previous low (but the oscillator is a higher low)

As a rule, the occurrence of divergence means the completion of the movement (the weakening strength of the trend) and the possibility of strong correction or complete turn of the market. The higher the chart timeframe, the stronger the signal.

Second type of Hurst Divergence is Reversal ("hidden"). It indicates continuation of the trend and can be detected when Price forms one of the following:

  • BEARISH Diver: Lower high than the previous high (but the oscillator is a higher high)
  • BULLISH Diver: Higher low than the previous low (but the oscillator is a lower low)

It should be noted that Reversal (or Hidden) Hurst divergence is relatively rare, but reliability of the signal is quite good.


Parameters

  • CalcOnOpenBar - if true: include open bar for detecting Diver
  • DrawStandardDiv - if true: enable regular Divers
  • DrawReversalDiv - if true: enable hidden Divers
  • Hurst_Period - parameter of Hurst exponent
  • Hurst_ma_period - parameter of Hurst exponent
  • Hurst_ma_method - parameter of Hurst exponent
  • BullishDiv_ResetAbove - cancel Bullish Diver if the indicator crosses this level
  • BearishDiv_ResetBelow - cancel Bearish Diver if the indicator crosses this level

Diver parameters:

  • MaxBars - number of bars to draw Divers on the chart (reduces MT4 load)
  • DivWidth_MinBars - minimum horizontal distance between 2 extremums
  • DivWidth_MaxBars - maximum horizontal distance between 2 extremums
  • DivHeight_MinPips - minimum vertical distance between 2 extremums
  • DivHeight_MaxPips - maximum vertical distance between 2 extremums

Diver extremums:

  • Chart_LeftTop_BarsL - number of bars to form price left extremum (left side of price fractal)
  • Chart_LeftTop_BarsR - number of bars to form price left extremum (right side of price fractal)
  • Chart_RightTop_BarsL - number of bars to form price right extremum (left side of price fractal)
  • Chart_RightTop_BarsR - number of bars to form price right extremum (right side of price fractal)
  • Ind_LeftTop_BarsL - number of bars to form indicator left extremum (left side of indicator fractal)
  • Ind_LeftTop_BarsR - number of bars to form indicator left extremum (right side of indicator fractal)
  • Ind_RightTop_BarsL - number of bars to form indicator right extremum (left side of indicator fractal)
  • Ind_RightTop_BarsR - number of bars to form indicator right extremum (right side of indicator fractal)
  • LeftTops_MaxBarsDiff - additional space (in bars) for price and indicator to form left extremum
  • RightTops_MaxBarsDiff - additional space (in bars) for price and indicator to form right extremum
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OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
Indicators
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Indicators
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
Quant Direction
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
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3-Hull-Spread - professional cross-instrument stat.arb (Statistical Arbitrage) Indicator of the SPREAD of 3 (three) different instruments via building visual iChannel (see the equation below) that is changing its Width proportionally to the input from each instrument ("Statistical Arbitrage" based on Hull MA =HMA). Core principle: price lines following the prices of "their" symbols after each discrepancy, constantly tending to return to the total of "synthetic" central. In other words, a system
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Divergence Formation MACD (hereinafter "Diver") Classic (regular) and Reversal (hidden) Divergences - at your choice: Adjustable sizes and all parameters Flexible settings including VOID levels (alert function in place, arrows to show in which direction to trade) No re-paint / No re-draw (set CalcOnOpenBar =false) SetIndexBuffer available for all variables (can be used in EA) Auto-detect 4- and 5-digit price function Light (does not over-load MT4) In order for Regular Classic MACD Divergence to
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Divergence Formation Momentum (hereinafter "Diver") Classic (regular) and Reversal ("hidden") Divers - at your choice: Adjustable sizes and all parameters Flexible settings including VOID levels (alert function in place, arrows to show in which direction to trade) No re-paint / No re-draw (must set CalcOnOpenBar =false) "SetIndexBuffer" available for all variables (can be used in EA) Auto-detect 4- and 5-digit price function Light (does not over-load MT4) In order for Regular Classic Momentum Di
Diver GDP
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Divergence Formation GDP (Gaussian or Normal Distribution of Probability) hereinafter "Diver" - is used for Fisher transform function to be applied to financial data, as result market turning points are sharply peaked and easily identified. Classic (regular) and Reversal (hidden) Divergences - at your choice. Adjustable sizes and all parameters Flexible settings including VOID levels (alert function in place, arrows to show in which direction to trade) No re-paint / No re-draw (must set CalcOnOp
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3-SMA-Spread - cross-instrument stat.arb (Statistical Arbitrage) Indicator of market Spread of 3 (three) different instruments via building visual  iChannel  (see below formula) that is changing its Width proportionally to the input from each instrument ("Statistical Arbitrage" based on SMA ). Core principle: Price lines following the prices of "their" symbols after each discrepancy are constantly tending to return to the total of "synthetic" central.  In other words, a system of 3 "related" ins
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Divergence Formation BBands (hereinafter "Diver") is based on Bollinger Bands Technical Indicator (BB). Classic (regular) and Reversal (hidden) Divergences - at your choice. Adjustable sizes and all parameters Flexible settings including VOID levels (alert function in place, arrows to show in which direction to trade) No re-paint / No re-draw (must set CalcOnOpenBar =false) "SetIndexBuffer" available for all variables (can be used in EA) Auto-detect 4- and 5-digit price function Lite (does not
Diver OBV
Oleksandr Medviediev
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Gartley Projection D
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The indicator identifies the harmonic patterns (XABCD) according to developments of H.M.Gartley ( "Profits in the Stock Market" , 1935г). It projects D-point as a point in the perspective projection (specify ProjectionD_Mode = true in the settings). Does not redraw. When a bar of the working timeframe closes, if the identified pattern point has not moved during Patterns_Fractal_Bars bars, an arrow appears on the chart (in the direction of the expected price movement). From this moment on, the ar
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The indicator identifies the harmonic patterns (XABCD) according to developments of H.M.Gartley ( "Profits in the Stock Market" , 1935г). It projects D-point as a point in the perspective projection (specify ProjectionD_Mode = true in the settings). Does not redraw. When a bar of the working timeframe closes, if the identified pattern point has not moved during Patterns_Fractal_Bars bars, an arrow appears on the chart (in the direction of the expected price movement). From this moment on, the ar
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