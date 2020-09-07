Symbol Changer Profit Display
- Indicators
-
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 7 September 2020
- Activations: 5
This indicator display current profit/loss status for each pair visually on a single chart. If the current open chart pair is selected and a trade/s are opened for that pair only the Symbol name is highlighted and the button color reflects the current trade/s status if the selected chart pair does not have any open trades then the button color is Blue.
The input options are :
1/ Select Pairs automatically from the Market Watch
2/ Manually select your own Pairs
3/ Select all MT4 Timeframes automatically
4/ Manually select your own choice of Timeframes
5/ Chose to display the Pairs Buttons
6/ Chose to display the Timeframe Buttons
7/ Move the Timeframe Buttons separately from the Pairs Buttons
8/ Set the Timeframe Buttons row number separate from the Pairs Buttons
Please note this will not work in strategy tester. so do not download demo version