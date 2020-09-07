Symbol Changer Profit Display

This indicator display current profit/loss status for each pair visually on a single chart. If the current open chart pair is selected and a trade/s are opened for that pair only the Symbol name is highlighted and the button color reflects the current trade/s status if the selected chart pair does not have any open trades then the button color is Blue.

The input options are :
1/ Select Pairs automatically from the Market Watch
2/ Manually select your own Pairs
3/ Select all MT4 Timeframes automatically
4/ Manually select your own choice of Timeframes
5/ Chose to display the Pairs Buttons
6/ Chose to display the Timeframe Buttons
7/ Move the Timeframe Buttons separately from the Pairs Buttons
8/ Set the Timeframe Buttons row number separate from the Pairs Buttons


Please note this will not work in strategy tester. so do not download demo version



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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Custom Fibonacci
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Customizable Fibonacci Lines Up to 9 Fibonacci levels Customize line color, line style and line width for each Fibonacci line Easily adjustable Fibo object is created in background so you can use with indicators and EAs How to use: Load the indicator to the chart and press "f" on keyboard and click anywhere on the chart to start drawing You can customize each line after its drawn as well as input window of the indicator
New Market Sentiment Indicator
Udawaththa Kankanamge Don Raveen Asela Jayasingha
5 (1)
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Market Sentiment Indicator  Market Sentiment is a Trading Tool which allows you to see the positions of other currency traders. Until now, only institutional traders had access to such data which gave them a serious advantage over retail traders because of obvious reasons. With Market Sentiment, you too will finally know what other traders are doing which makes it easy to beat them on the forex battlefield. Data comes from MyFxbook Community Outlook data feed and is based on up to 100 000 live
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