Symbol Changer Profit Display

This indicator display current profit/loss status for each pair visually on a single chart. If the current open chart pair is selected and a trade/s are opened for that pair only the Symbol name is highlighted and the button color reflects the current trade/s status if the selected chart pair does not have any open trades then the button color is Blue.

The input options are :

1/ Select Pairs automatically from the Market Watch

2/ Manually select your own Pairs

3/ Select all MT4 Timeframes automatically

4/ Manually select your own choice of Timeframes

5/ Chose to display the Pairs Buttons

6/ Chose to display the Timeframe Buttons

7/ Move the Timeframe Buttons separately from the Pairs Buttons

8/ Set the Timeframe Buttons row number separate from the Pairs Buttons





Please note this will not work in strategy tester. so do not download demo version





