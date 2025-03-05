Exact Countdown Timer
- Utilities
-
Boris Sedov👨💻 Boris Sedov — Developer of Professional Trading Tools since 2008
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 5 March 2025
Exact Countdown Timer — shows the remaining time before the current bar closes and a new bar forms.
A fast and exact countdown timer will help you find the best moment to open a position.
For example, it can be used on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility.
Inputs
- Base corner — the chart corner to which an timer Is attached.
- X distance — the horizontal distance from the chart corner.
- Y distance — the vertical distance from the chart corner.
- Text font — font name
- Font size — font size
- Color — text color