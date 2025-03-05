Exact Countdown Timer

Exact Countdown Timer — shows the remaining time before the current bar closes and a new bar forms.

A fast and exact countdown timer will help you find the best moment to open a position.

For example, it can be used on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility.

Inputs

  • Base corner — the chart corner to which an timer Is attached.
  • X distance — the horizontal distance from the chart corner.
  • Y distance — the vertical distance from the chart corner.
  • Text font — font name
  • Font size — font size
  • Color — text color
Recommended products
Exodus Account Protector
Jonel Agustin Mawirat
4.2 (5)
Utilities
Description: Protect your live or evaluation accounts by not letting it hit the maximum daily draw down! This utility is best for prop firms such as FTMO and MFF(MyForexFunds) and etc. Guide:   Apply to EURUSD 1m Chart. Default Settings: Maximum Draw Down Balance: 4% Account Balance. Maximum Draw Down Equity: 4% Account Balance Target Profit Balance: 1% Account Balance. Target Profit Equity: 1% Account Balance. Time To Reset: 16:57 to 16:58 GMT Behavior: Setting starting_balance to 0 will auto
FREE
Pin Bars MT5
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
Main purpose:   "Pin Bars"   is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works:   The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the directi
FREE
Know the Candle Close Time
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
Utilities
This indicator allows to know the remaining time before the closing of the candle. It works on every timeframe. It is very usefull when your trading strategy depend of the close or the open of a specific candle. So use it like you want. Don't forget to leave a comment or a request for a EA or an indicator. Also spread it to your friends and don't hesitate to visit my profile to see others tools.
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
UltraFast Trade Manager MT5
Anh Tho Nguyen
Utilities
IMPORTANT NOTE: This is a professional Trade Management Utility and on-chart assistant. It is NOT an automated trading robot. It does not open trades on its own. The UltraFast Trade Manager MT5 is the ultimate execution and risk-management suite designed to give you absolute control over your manual and algorithmic trades. When managing multiple positions, calculating complex net break-even points, or constantly monitoring the economic calendar, hesitation can lead to costly mistakes. This utili
FREE
Advanced Seconds Chart MT5
Andrew Mcculloch
1 (1)
Utilities
See What Others Cannot MT5 stops at the 1-minute chart. Advanced Seconds Chart MT5 goes below it, building real sub-minute OHLC candlesticks directly inside MT5 with full access to every indicator and drawing tool you already use. No plugins. No external feeds. Attach it to a chart and go. This product is now free. Download it, use it, and message me if anything does not work as described. I respond to every message and fix genuine issues. What It Does The EA captures your broker's live tick st
FREE
Trade Manager Auto SLTP Trailing and Breakeven MT5
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (9)
Utilities
Manual position management. Missing SL. Price moves against you. No protection. Trade Manager Lite automates Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Break-Even for your open positions. Attach to one chart. Configure your default SL/TP distance. Let it manage your positions automatically. What's Included (FREE Version) Auto SL/TP: Applies missing Stop Loss and Take Profit to positions based on your configured distance in points Trailing Stop: Adjusts SL dynamically as price moves in your favor
FREE
Renko Chart Generator 90
Ahmd Abrahym Mhmwd Abrahym
Utilities
A deterministic Renko engine for MetaTrader 5. It builds a real, custom Renko symbol from broker M1 tick/candle history using a fixed brick size (in pips) — so the chart plays out identically whether it's running on your VPS or your local PC, restart after restart. No ATR-based sizing, no drift between terminals. Key features Fixed brick size in pips — no ATR drift, same lattice every time Creates its own custom Renko symbol in Market Watch — works on any broker or symbol Optional wicks — toggle
FREE
Renko subwindow
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Indicators
Overview Renko SubWindow plots a Renko brick chart as colored candles inside a separate indicator window, without affecting the main chart. Brick size can be fixed in points or calculated dynamically from ATR for adaptive volatility-based bricks. How it works Reconstructs Renko bricks from closing prices of the current symbol/timeframe history. Each brick forms once price moves beyond the defined brick size from the last brick's close. Bricks are rendered as colored candles: bullish (up) and bea
FREE
TradeInfo MT5
Manuraj Dhanda
4.38 (16)
Utilities
TradeInfo is a utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information. MagicNumber filter. Comment filter. Indicator parameters: ShowPro
FREE
Rainbow MT5
Jamal El Alama
4 (1)
Indicators
Description : Rainbow MT5 is a technical indicator based on Moving Average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, then this is a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, then this is a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT5 ) based on Rainbow MT5 indicator is now available here . MT4 version is available here .
FREE
Fair Value Gap FGV
Jean Charles Vilhena Maia
5 (1)
Indicators
The Smart FVG Visualizer is a high-performance indicator designed to automatically and accurately identify market imbalances (Fair Value Gaps). Based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT methodologies, this indicator highlights price inefficiency zones that act as powerful magnets or reversal points. Key Features: Instant Detection: Automatically spots Bullish and Bearish FVGs across all timeframes. Professional Aesthetics: Displays colored rectangles with "FVG" labels, perfectly aligned with i
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
3.86 (7)
Indicators
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
Candle Status Pro
Michael Joller
Indicators
Candle Status Pro – Multi-Timeframe Candle Status for MetaTrader 5 Candle Status Pro is a professional multi-timeframe indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the status of both the last closed candle and the current active candle across multiple timeframes in a clean and easy-to-read panel. Instead of displaying a countdown timer, the indicator visualizes the direction of each candle using colored candle icons. This allows you to instantly see whether the last or current candle of any selected
FREE
Fimathe PCM Indicador
Cristiano Rodrigo Olegini
Indicators
Velas Forex FIMATHE PCM Indicator (FREE) The Velas Forex FIMATHE PCM Indicator is a free indicator designed to help traders analyze the market visually in a simple, fast, and effective way. Its purpose is to make it easier to identify market conditions through clear visual signals, allowing traders to make more confident trading decisions. Best result: 5M timeframe MT5 server time: 2:00 Management: 1 Take Profit: stop trading, wait for the next day 2 Losses: stop trading, wait for the next day
FREE
Backtesting PRO
Raul Benjamin Correa Reyes
Utilities
Backtesting PRO: Make a review of the market based on the available history of your broker. Practice your strategies and verify them in seconds. Remember to maintain excellent risk management, check your days and hours of operation. R emember to start it in the shortest period to operate. Any questions or suggestions can be sent to this email: autoeducacion0110@gmail.com
FREE
MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper
Som Prakash Gehlot
5 (1)
Indicators
MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper Overview MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper is a MetaTrader 5 indicator based on a modified Heiken Ashi methodology with closed-bar smoothing. The indicator is designed to display trend direction through color-coded candles while reducing sensitivity to short-term market fluctuations. All calculations are performed using completed candles, allowing historical values to remain fixed after bar close. Features • Modified Heiken Ashi calculation • Closed-bar processing • Color-code
FREE
Renko Indicator MT5
Mohammed Kaddour
Indicators
A Renko Tick chart based on continuously adjusting percentage. Live Renko bricks formed by tick data Adjustable brick width expert for indicator attached Scalp with a Renko, get weird. The settings can and will break the script if you turn them up too high. Turning off outline mode will not look as nice, but can potentially allow for a larger number of bricks.
FREE
Solarize Trade Panel
Ahmad Yusuf
Utilities
Solarize – Professional Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Solarize is a premium trading panel designed for traders who demand speed, precision, and efficiency in every execution. Built with a luxurious Black & Gold interface, Solarize combines an elegant design with practical trading tools, allowing traders to manage positions, pending orders, risk, and account statistics from a single control panel. Whether you're a scalper, intraday trader, or swing trader, Solarize helps simplify your workflow
FREE
VolumeBasedColorsBars
Henrique Magalhaes Lopes
Indicators
VolumeBasedColorsBars — Free Powerful Volume Analysis for All Traders Unlock the hidden story behind every price bar! VolumeBasedColorsBars is a professional-grade, 100% FREE indicator that colorizes your chart candles based on real, adaptive volume analysis. Instantly spot surges in market activity, identify exhaustion, and catch the moves that matter. This indicator gives you:    • Dynamic color-coded bars for instant volume context    • Adaptive thresholds based on historical, session-awar
FREE
RiskCockpit Prop Firm Risk and Lot Sizer
Sayed Javad Razavi Ebrahimi
Indicators
RiskCockpit - real-time risk advisor for prop-firm and funded accounts (FundedNext, FTMO, E8, The5ers, MyFundedFX) and personal/demo accounts. It is an INDICATOR (an advisor): it shows and proposes; it never opens, modifies or closes a trade. THE PROBLEM IT SOLVES Funded accounts are rarely lost to a bad strategy - they are lost to a single careless click: one lot too big, a stop-loss left off, a trade inside a news window, a daily-loss line crossed by accident. The rules sit in a PDF; your ris
FREE
Momentum Reversal
Grigorii Matsnev
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Momentum Reversal is a powerful tool for detecting possible reversal points and the beginning of correction, based on the analysis of the intensity of price movements and bar formations. _________________________________ How to use the indicator signals: The indicator generates a signal after a new price bar appears. It is recommended to use the generated signal after the price breaks through the critical point in the specified direction. The indicator does not redraw its signals. _________
FREE
Ninja Trend Matrix MT5
Atsushi Katayama
Indicators
Ninja Trend Matrix MT5 Ninja Trend Matrix MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that brings multi-timeframe trend direction, relative strength and ATR-based volatility together in one dashboard. It helps you review the current market environment before making a discretionary decision or using another trading system. The indicator does not open, modify or close trades. It does not display entry arrows, take-profit levels, stop-loss levels, win rates or profit forecasts. Main features Classifies each se
FREE
Ticks Downloader for MT5
Mounir Cheikh
Utilities
This tool allows you to export Ticks for any financial instrument available in MetaTrader 5. You can download multiple symbols into the same CSV file. You can also schedule the download frequency (every 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). There is no need to open multiple charts to get the latest data—the tool downloads the data directly. The CSV file will be stored in the following folder: \MQL5\Files . How it works Select the symbols to download: Click an item to select or deselect it. Enter the CSV
FREE
MT5 to Telegram bot
Maksim Plotnikov
5 (1)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signals This utility is simple to use and supports a wide variety of settings: Pick your desired Telegram group and enter the bot token and the chat id Get notified when orders are placed, modified, executed, closed… or any combination of states Connect your broker account with Telegram and stop missing important notifications. Would you like to receive Telegram notifications? Are you looking for a simple way to share trade signals with your followers? Do you need to start docume
FREE
Candle Countdown MT5
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Candle Countdown — Accurate Time to Close for MT5 Candle Countdown is a simple and precise tool that shows the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. When your entry depends on the candle close, even a few seconds matter. This indicator helps you see the exact time and make decisions without rushing or guessing. An indicator for precise control over candle closing time. The indicator displays: time remaining until candle close current server time spread Stop Level
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Gold Candle Direction Signal
Lorenz Haemmerli
Indicators
Hourly xx:00 Candle Direction Signal for MT5 Know the direction of every hourly opening candle. The Hourly xx:00 Candle Direction Signal automatically analyzes the candle that starts exactly at xx:00 on your selected timeframe (M1–H1) and instantly tells you whether it closed LONG , SHORT , or DOJI . Designed for traders who want a simple and reliable hourly bias, the indicator displays clear chart signals and can send real-time notifications to your desktop or mobile device. Features Detects
FREE
Pivot Levels of Day Or Week Or Month
Nikolay Mitrofanov
5 (3)
Utilities
The utility draws pivot levels based on a selection from day week month The previous candlestick of the selected timeframe is taken and the values for the levels are calculated using the following formulas: Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + (R1 -S1) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot)); The style and thickness for all lines are adjusted. The colors for the R, Pivot and S lines ar
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.48 (31)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. VERSION MT 4 - More useful indicators The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: - To the right of the price (runs behind the price); - As a comment (in the upper lef
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (216)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (673)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
25% discount due to the launch of AstroTrade : 100$ >>> 75$ (Only for the first 10 purchases) AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execu
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (167)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (146)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
4.2 (5)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (52)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (8)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Trade Copier Ultimate
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (4)
Utilities
Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Signal Trading View to MT5 Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE STRENGTHS AND ADVANTAGES Universal Parsing Engine (Propriet
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
More from author
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
RS Trade Copier MT5
Boris Sedov
3.5 (2)
Utilities
RS Trade Copier - the ultra-fast local trade copier with a real graphical interface. Stop typing account numbers manually. No more 200+ cryptic inputs. A reliable and flexible tool for copying trading operations between multiple MT5 and MT4 terminals. It suits experienced traders, signal providers, and individual investors. It enables trade synchronization from one or multiple Providers to one or multiple Clients with high precision and minimal latency. It supports simple automatic configuration
Quick Trade Manager
Boris Sedov
5 (5)
Utilities
Quick Trade Manager (QTM) is a powerful tool for fast and intuitive trading directly on the MT5 chart, fully supporting custom (synthetic) symbols. QTM expands quick trading capabilities directly on the chart, making one-click trading even more convenient. Automatic position sizing based on a specified risk percentage per trade is available. All custom (synthetic) symbols are fully supported. For example, QTM can be used for trading on a seconds chart, as well as on Renko charts or any other cus
FREE
Tick Volume Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Tick Volume Chart is a unique tool for building charts based on tick volumes in MetaTrader 5 . With Tick Volume Chart , you can create charts where each candle is formed not by time, but by a specified number of ticks. This gives you perfect precision in analyzing market activity, which is unattainable on standard time-based charts. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with the resulting charts is just as convenient as with standard ones. Unlike sta
Tick Volume Chart
Boris Sedov
4 (2)
Utilities
Tick Volume Chart — fixed volume bars for MetaTrader 4. The tool creates charts on which each candle has a fixed tick volume. Data sampling is carried out not by time but by the tick volume. Each bar contains a given (fixed) tick volume. Tick volume can be adjusted by changing the value of the Volume parameter. You can apply indicators, Expert Advisors and scripts to the tick chart. You get a fully functional chart, on which you can work just as well as on a regular chart. In the process of work
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Utilities
RS Trade Copier - the ultra-fast local trade copier with a real graphical interface. Stop typing account numbers manually. No more 200+ cryptic inputs. A reliable and flexible tool for copying trading operations between multiple MT4 and MT5 terminals. It suits experienced traders, signal providers, and individual investors. It enables trade synchronization from one or multiple Providers to one or multiple Clients with high precision and minimal latency. It supports simple automatic configuration
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 4 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators, Expert Advisors (EAs), and scripts, operating as conveniently as with standard charts. Unlike standard tools,
Tick History Loader
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Tick History Loader is an essential auxiliary tool that downloads the full available tick history for any symbol in your MT5 terminal. The script performs a deep synchronization with the trading server, sequentially requesting and saving the entire tick history from the earliest available date. This is necessary for the correct operation of advanced analytical tools that require complete market data. The obtained tick history serves as the basis for building custom charts with a timeframe in sec
FREE
RenkoChart
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Utilities
Renko Chart — opens renko charts for MetaTrader 4. Renko charts can be created using this utility with all bars being in the form of Renko "bricks". All bars on the renko chart are the same size, which can be changed to get the desired chart. You can add indicators, EAs and scripts to the resulting chart. You get the completely operational chart which can be processed just like a regular one. The Renko Chart utility is not only history based, but also builds online. At the same time, the data is
Exact Time
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Exact Time — detailed time on the seconds chart. The utility shows the opening time of the selected candle. This is necessary when working with seconds charts. For example, it can be used on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility. Inputs Base corner — the chart corner to which an object Is attached. X distance — the horizontal distance from the chart corner. Y distance — the vertical distance from the chart corner. Text font — font name Font size — font size Color — text color
FREE
Dashboard Premium
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Utilities
The programmable signal panel analyzes the charts of all available symbols and timeframes and sends a notification about the appearance of a trading signal. You can program all the necessary signals using the free binding indicator "Signal Collection". The binding   indicator is provided with open source code. Thus, it is possible to program all the necessary signals for subsequent use in conjunction with the signal panel. The signal panel can not only analyze charts, but also manage these chart
FREE
Chart Service
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Chart Service — improving the charts of the custom symbol. The service shows trading levels on the chart of a custom symbol. For example, it can be used when working on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility. Unlike Expert Advisors, indicators and scripts, services are not linked to a specific chart. Such applications run in the background and are launched automatically when the terminal is started (if they were previously launched). Use the Navigator to manage services. Services
FREE
Tick Database
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Tick Database — export of tick database from MT5 terminal to MT4. The utility provides access to the tick database in real time. This is necessary to generate synthetic charts in the MT4 terminal, which initially does not provide for loading a tick database. For example, you can organize permanent access to the tick database for the Seconds Chart utility. If the opening time of the current candle in the terminals is different, then you need to specify the time offset in hours. Example We open M1
FREE
DigitalFilterA
Boris Sedov
5 (5)
Indicators
The algorithm of this indicator is based on a high-performance digital filter. The unique digital filtering algorithm allows receiving timely trading signals and estimating the current situation objectively while conducting technical analysis. The indicator is effective on small and big timeframes. Unlike common classic indicators, digital filtering method can significantly reduce the phase lag, which in turn allows obtaining a clear signal earlier than when using other indicators.
TickChart
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Utilities
Tick Chart — full-featured chart for MetaTrader 4. A utility for creating and working with a tick chart in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. You can create a tick chart that works exactly the same as a regular chart. You can apply indicators, Expert Advisors and scripts to the tick chart. You get a fully functional tick chart on which you can work just as well as on a regular chart. You can enable the output of the Ask price data. The data are generated in the form of the upper shadow of a tick bar. Fr
EXP DFA
Boris Sedov
Experts
This Expert Advisor can work in three different modes, which can be configured by changing the input parameters. The Expert Advisor performs trading operations based on the signals of the built-in indicator "Digital Filter A". The algorithm of this indicator is based on a highly efficient digital filter. The indicator resembles a moving average, but has one significant difference — the digital filtering algorithm. This algorithm is based on a mathematical model of a digital filter with adaptive
Ilan Dynamic Pro
Boris Sedov
4 (6)
Experts
Ilan Dynamic Pro: A New Level of Algorithmic Trading Ilan Dynamic Pro is a unique modification of the popular Ilan 1.6 Dynamic Expert Advisor, which has earned the trust of traders worldwide. At the core of the advisor lies a proven position averaging algorithm, allowing a series of unidirectional orders to be closed at a common TakeProfit level. However, in this version, everything has been taken to a new level. The entire code has been written from scratch, and the analytical block has been co
Range Bar Chart
Boris Sedov
4 (4)
Utilities
Range Bar Chart — opens range bar charts for MetaTrader 4. The utility allows you to create charts of range bars on which all candlesticks are the same size and may have shadows. Data on the range bar chart are distributed by the bar size, rather than by the time. Each bar represents the price movement instead of time period. It works simple – the bar is not drawn as long as the price does not move. You can add indicators, EAs and scripts to the resulting chart. You get the completely operationa
Ilan Dynamic Premium
Boris Sedov
5 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on the "Ilan 1.6 Dynamic" Advisor with full preservation of the idea and input parameters. The "Ilan 1.6 Dynamic" advisor is the predecessor of all Ilans and the most recognizable Martingale method Forex advisor. The number of titles given to this development can hardly be counted. In fact, the Advisor uses a simple trading strategy based on two standard technical indicators - RSI (Relative Strength Index) and CCI (Commodity Channel Index) . The first one is used to
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review