Ilan Dynamic Pro: A New Level of Algorithmic Trading

Ilan Dynamic Pro is a unique modification of the popular Ilan 1.6 Dynamic Expert Advisor, which has earned the trust of traders worldwide. At the core of the advisor lies a proven position averaging algorithm, allowing a series of unidirectional orders to be closed at a common TakeProfit level. However, in this version, everything has been taken to a new level.

The entire code has been written from scratch, and the analytical block has been completely redesigned. Now, the advisor truly lives up to its name: key parameters dynamically adapt to the current market situation. This ensures stable performance across various trading instruments even with default settings, without the need for preliminary optimization.

At the same time, all important parameters remain available for fine-tuning to specific instruments and market conditions. Ilan Dynamic Pro embodies a new vision of an efficient averaging algorithm, based on years of MT4 development experience and a deep understanding of the Forex market.

This advisor is the result of meticulous work aimed at creating a tool that combines reliability, flexibility, and adaptability.

Operating Modes

The advisor analyzes market signals and can open positions in both directions — buy and sell. If necessary, you can configure it to work only in one selected direction, making it a flexible tool tailored to your strategies.

Automatic Lot Size Calculation

When the proportional lot calculation function is activated, the size of the initial order is determined automatically. If the price moves against the open position, the advisor opens an averaging order, helping to minimize risks. You can flexibly configure the averaging algorithm using special input parameters, adapting it to your preferences.

Manual Lot Control

If proportional lot calculation is not required, you can disable this function. In this case, the advisor will start each series of orders with a fixed lot size specified by you in the input parameters.

This approach strikes a balance between automation and manual control, allowing you to effectively operate in the market according to your individual preferences and strategies.

Input parameters

Basic Parameters

Positions - select the direction of position opening.

- select the direction of position opening. Time Frame - period of the chart at which all the calculations are made.

- period of the chart at which all the calculations are made. Magic Number - identification ("magic") number for each order.

- identification ("magic") number for each order. Start Time - trading start time.

- trading start time. Stop Time - trading stop time.

- trading stop time. Balance - the reference balance for proportional calculation of the initial position volume. If 0, the function is disabled and initial position volume is equal to Lots_.

- the reference balance for proportional calculation of the initial position volume. If 0, the function is disabled and initial position volume is equal to Lots_. Lots - the reference volume for proportional calculation of the initial position volume.

- the reference volume for proportional calculation of the initial position volume. Max Lots - the maximum volume of orders in lots. The parameter is also used in proportional calculation, the value of the maximum volume will change as the account balance grows. If set to 0, the function is disabled.

- the maximum volume of orders in lots. The parameter is also used in proportional calculation, the value of the maximum volume will change as the account balance grows. If set to 0, the function is disabled. Stop Loss K - coefficient for Stop Loss level calculation.

- coefficient for Stop Loss level calculation. Take Profit K1 - coefficient for Take Profit level calculation.

- coefficient for Take Profit level calculation. Take Profit K2 - coefficient for calculation of the total Take Profit level in series.

- coefficient for calculation of the total Take Profit level in series. Shift K - coefficient for calculating the offset level from the last order in order to place a new order in the series.

- coefficient for calculating the offset level from the last order in order to place a new order in the series. Market Execution - set the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for market orders after the orders are opened. This parameter should be used when working on an ECN account.

- set the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for market orders after the orders are opened. This parameter should be used when working on an ECN account. Slippage - maximum deviation from the requested price in points when opening and closing market positions.

- maximum deviation from the requested price in points when opening and closing market positions. Maximal drawdown - the maximum allowable drawdown as a percentage of the active account balance.

Trailing Stop

Use Trailing Stop - enabling the Trailing Stop function. If set to false, the Trailing Stop function does not work.

- enabling the Trailing Stop function. If set to false, the Trailing Stop function does not work. Level - as soon as profit in points becomes equal or greater than the specified level, the command for placing a Stop Loss order is issued automatically. The order level is set at the specified distance from the current price. If the price moves in favorable direction, the trailing stop automatically moves stop loss following the price. Otherwise, the order is not modified.

- as soon as profit in points becomes equal or greater than the specified level, the command for placing a Stop Loss order is issued automatically. The order level is set at the specified distance from the current price. If the price moves in favorable direction, the trailing stop automatically moves stop loss following the price. Otherwise, the order is not modified. Step - step size in points.

Additional Information