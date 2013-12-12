DigitalFilterA
- Indicators
- Boris Sedov
- Version: 6.2
- Updated: 30 June 2020
- Activations: 5
The algorithm of this indicator is based on a high-performance digital filter. The unique digital filtering algorithm allows receiving timely trading signals and estimating the current situation objectively while conducting technical analysis. The indicator is effective on small and big timeframes. Unlike common classic indicators, digital filtering method can significantly reduce the phase lag, which in turn allows obtaining a clear signal earlier than when using other indicators.
Excellent trend filter that I use as confirmation with other indys. Great price.