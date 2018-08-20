Ilan Dynamic Premium

This Expert Advisor is based on the "Ilan 1.6 Dynamic" Advisor with full preservation of the idea and input parameters. The "Ilan 1.6 Dynamic" advisor is the predecessor of all Ilans and the most recognizable Martingale method Forex advisor. The number of titles given to this development can hardly be counted. In fact, the Advisor uses a simple trading strategy based on two standard technical indicators - RSI (Relative Strength Index) and CCI (Commodity Channel Index). The first one is used to select the direction when opening the positions, the second is used to limit losses. The peculiarity of this Expert Advisor is the usage of dynamically variable range, depending on the market volatility.

The basic algorithm is completely redesigned, the virtualization function is added - the series begins with opening virtual positions while the real trading starts after the specified step is reached. Version 2.04+

The Expert Advisor has undergone a significant revision, six new Extra parameters have been added. This is one more improvement of the Expert Advisor — a new generation.The added parameters make significant changes to the averaging and closing algorithm, and also allow you to control the start time of a new series.