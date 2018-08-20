Ilan Dynamic Premium

5

This Expert Advisor is based on the "Ilan 1.6 Dynamic" Advisor with full preservation of the idea and input parameters. The "Ilan 1.6 Dynamic" advisor is the predecessor of all Ilans and the most recognizable Martingale method Forex advisor. The number of titles given to this development can hardly be counted. In fact, the Advisor uses a simple trading strategy based on two standard technical indicators - RSI (Relative Strength Index) and CCI (Commodity Channel Index). The first one is used to select the direction when opening the positions, the second is used to limit losses. The peculiarity of this Expert Advisor is the usage of dynamically variable range, depending on the market volatility.

The basic algorithm is completely redesigned, the virtualization function is added - the series begins with opening virtual positions while the real trading starts after the specified step is reached.

Version 2.04+
The Expert Advisor has undergone a significant revision, six new Extra parameters have been added. This is one more improvement of the Expert Advisor — a new generation.The added parameters make significant changes to the averaging and closing algorithm, and also allow you to control the start time of a new series.

Operation principle

Conditions for opening positions are as follows

  • We sell if the closing price two bars ago was higher than the closing price of the previous bar and the RSI is higher than the value of the "RsiMinimum" parameter (the oversold zone).
  • We buy if the closing price two bars ago was lower than the closing price of the previous bar and the RSI is lower than the value of the "RsiMaximum" parameter (the overbought zone).

In case the price does not go in our direction, the advisor opens additional (averaging) positions and waits for the price correction to come. The increase in the volume of subsequent positions allows you to move the level of break-even (the average price of all positions) closer to the current price, so that even a small correction can close all unprofitable series of positions with profit. This scheme has practically no flaws in case of correct optimization of the input parameters.

Additional Information

Reviews 3
kremika
21
kremika 2021.11.14 09:51 
 

Здравствуйте Борис, Спасибо за предоставленную мне возможность воспользоваться шестимесячной "арендой" вашего советника. Я считаю, что в этот период можно проверить качества советника и заработать достаточно средств, необходимых для покупки его полной версии. Также благодарю вас за предоставленную мне возможность получить доступ к опубликованной исчерпывающей информации на странице: https://algotradingxtra.blogspot.com/ и доступ к электронной почты IT-специалистов, которые анализируют работу этого советника: usetradingxtra@gmail.com . С наилучшими пожеланиями, Красѝмир

Iván España
27
Iván España 2021.11.09 17:23 
 

¡Hola Boris! I am extremely happy because I have the incredible opportunity to meet a Russian programmer. Please accept my sincere congratulations on the quality of your work. I know your work well because I am lucky to know some members of the group who analyze the behavior of the expert "Ilan Dynamic Premium" and post them on their page "https://algotradingxtra.blogspot.com/". Given the fact that I do not understand your language at all, I will rely on the help of the members of this group to get the opportunity to familiarize myself with the content of these texts in Spanish. At this stage I have a question and it is related to the future development of your remarkable software product: could you translate its program code into the language "MQL5" and under what conditions? ¡Un cordial saludo! Carlos

evelinatan
19
evelinatan 2021.11.04 10:07 
 

Мы ИТ-специалисты и наша деятельность связана с «Програ́ммной инжене́рии». Мы чрезвычайно впечатлены высоким качеством работы, этого разработчика по написанию кода, разработанных нами дополнительных алгоритмов и их реализации в его замечательном Эксперте «Ilan Dynamic Premium v2.05». Благодаря взаимовыгодному сотрудничеству с ним, которое продолжается уже два года, нам удалось увидеть, как наши идеи, воплощенные в код, этим блестящим программистом, создали новое «опасное оружие», предназначенное для умелых рук.

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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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4.94 (34)
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EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
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4.89 (18)
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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4.39 (51)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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kremika
21
kremika 2021.11.14 09:51 
 

Здравствуйте Борис, Спасибо за предоставленную мне возможность воспользоваться шестимесячной "арендой" вашего советника. Я считаю, что в этот период можно проверить качества советника и заработать достаточно средств, необходимых для покупки его полной версии. Также благодарю вас за предоставленную мне возможность получить доступ к опубликованной исчерпывающей информации на странице: https://algotradingxtra.blogspot.com/ и доступ к электронной почты IT-специалистов, которые анализируют работу этого советника: usetradingxtra@gmail.com . С наилучшими пожеланиями, Красѝмир

Iván España
27
Iván España 2021.11.09 17:23 
 

¡Hola Boris! I am extremely happy because I have the incredible opportunity to meet a Russian programmer. Please accept my sincere congratulations on the quality of your work. I know your work well because I am lucky to know some members of the group who analyze the behavior of the expert "Ilan Dynamic Premium" and post them on their page "https://algotradingxtra.blogspot.com/". Given the fact that I do not understand your language at all, I will rely on the help of the members of this group to get the opportunity to familiarize myself with the content of these texts in Spanish. At this stage I have a question and it is related to the future development of your remarkable software product: could you translate its program code into the language "MQL5" and under what conditions? ¡Un cordial saludo! Carlos

evelinatan
19
evelinatan 2021.11.04 10:07 
 

Мы ИТ-специалисты и наша деятельность связана с «Програ́ммной инжене́рии». Мы чрезвычайно впечатлены высоким качеством работы, этого разработчика по написанию кода, разработанных нами дополнительных алгоритмов и их реализации в его замечательном Эксперте «Ilan Dynamic Premium v2.05». Благодаря взаимовыгодному сотрудничеству с ним, которое продолжается уже два года, нам удалось увидеть, как наши идеи, воплощенные в код, этим блестящим программистом, создали новое «опасное оружие», предназначенное для умелых рук.

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