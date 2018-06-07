Range Bar Chart

4

Range Bar Chart — opens range bar charts for MetaTrader 4.

The utility allows you to create charts of range bars on which all candlesticks are the same size and may have shadows. Data on the range bar chart are distributed by the bar size, rather than by the time. Each bar represents the price movement instead of time period. It works simple – the bar is not drawn as long as the price does not move. You can add indicators, EAs and scripts to the resulting chart. You get the completely operational chart which can be processed just like a regular one.

The chart is based not only on history, but also online.

At the same time, the data is updated synchronously with the basic chart with no delays.

You can simultaneously create several charts each with the required bar size.

You can create charts of different symbols that are available in the terminal.

Inputs

  • Toolbar size (%) — you can use the zoom to increase or decrease the size of all buttons.
    The default value is 100%, but you can change this value to increase or decrease the size of all buttons.
  • Graphic settings — this is a group of parameters for configuring graphics.

Launch

  • Open the "Navigator" window.
  • Find Range Bar Chart utility and drag it to the chart (any timeframe).
  • Configure chart parameters.
  • Open the chart by clicking on the corresponding button.
Reviews 4
Trader Tom
141
Trader Tom 2025.05.01 18:49 
 

why does my chart have the sad face in the corner?

update; for traders looking for a genuine - non repainting range indicator, look no further, this is the real deal.

it operates just like the range candles in c-trader as i was hoping

extremely useful tool for me!

talgara123
176
talgara123 2023.09.02 00:07 
 

Very good

XAVIER13
32
XAVIER13 2020.05.09 09:32 
 

Very good indicator I'm also waiting for mql5 version

Also a very good customer support,the top

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Trader Tom
141
Trader Tom 2025.05.01 18:49 
 

why does my chart have the sad face in the corner?

update; for traders looking for a genuine - non repainting range indicator, look no further, this is the real deal.

it operates just like the range candles in c-trader as i was hoping

extremely useful tool for me!

Boris Sedov
11994
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2025.05.03 06:47
Thanks!
This happens when Auto-trading is disabled in the terminal. But this should not interfere with the product's operation.
grafinja
171
grafinja 2025.03.18 10:20 
 

Почему вы не написали про все ваши условия????? Если знала бы ваши условия, то индикатор не купила бы, так как мне нужен открытый код для создания советника и без ограничений, которые появились после покупки -- " Полученную защищенную версию продукта можно использовать без ограничений на одном компьютере - на любом количестве счетов и торговых платформ. Для установки купленного продукта на каждом дополнительном компьютере потребуется новая активация." -- Вы скрыли полную информацию от клиентов. Пожалуйста, верните деньги или дайте открытый код MQL4 и уберите ограничения.

Boris Sedov
11994
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2025.03.19 12:05
https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/rules
Изучайте правила.
talgara123
176
talgara123 2023.09.02 00:07 
 

Very good

Boris Sedov
11994
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2025.01.16 10:23
Thanks!
XAVIER13
32
XAVIER13 2020.05.09 09:32 
 

Very good indicator I'm also waiting for mql5 version

Also a very good customer support,the top

Boris Sedov
11994
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2025.01.16 10:23
Thanks!
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