RS Trade Copier MT4 (en)

Product Page: mql5.com/en/market/product/7655
🔗 Free Demo: RS Trade Copier v8.17 Demo.ex4
📌 Download the free demo and see for yourself:
- ✅ Fully functional — all features available without limitations
- ✅ 24 hours of testing — enough to evaluate the speed and convenience
- ✅ Demo accounts only — no risk to real money
📘 RS Trade Copier MT4 Setup Guide
🔹 Step 1 — Installation
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Click the "Install" button. The RS Trade Copier.ex4 file will be downloaded to the MQL4/Experts/Market folder.
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Drag RS Trade Copier from the Navigator panel onto any chart.
📌 Repeat this on all terminals involved in copying — both providers and clients.
⚠️ Important: Start with configuring the providers
Before configuring any clients, you must launch all providers so they can transmit signals. Clients only detect active providers.
❗ You can have multiple providers. All must be running before starting the clients.
🟩 Provider Setup
On each terminal that should send signals:
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Launch RS Trade Copier.
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Click Settings.
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Select Provider.
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Click Next >, then Finish.
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Click Enable.
✅ The provider will start broadcasting trading signals automatically. Repeat for each provider.
🟩 Quick Client Setup
Recommended for most users
On each terminal that should receive signals:
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Launch RS Trade Copier.
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Click Settings.
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Select Client.
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Make sure the checkbox Automatically detect settings is enabled (default).
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Click Next >, then Finish.
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Click Enable.
✅ The client will connect to all active providers and begin copying trades.
🔄 📡 Automatic Provider Detection
If Automatically detect settings is enabled, the client:
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Detects all enabled providers on startup.
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Automatically connects to new providers if:
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you click Disable, then Enable again;
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or you restart the expert advisor.
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📌 This makes scaling the system easy: newly added providers will be available to all clients instantly.
⚙️ Advanced (Manual) Client Setup
For advanced users
If you disable Automatically detect settings, you can configure everything manually:
🔹 Signal Providers
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Select one or more providers from the Available providers list.
🔹 Symbols to Copy
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Specify which currency pairs/instruments to copy from each provider using the Available symbols and Selected symbols lists.
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Automatic symbol mapping is enabled. Manual mapping is also available: you can change the prefix/suffix or rename the symbol.
🔹 Copying Parameters
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Opening Positions — market and pending orders, shifts, deviations.
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Filters — multi-level filtering by spread, time, volume, comments, Magic Numbers.
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Volume — fixed, auto-volume, multiplier, max volume.
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SL/TP Levels — exact copy, shifts, deferred sending, spread compensation.
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Stop Management — Safe SL, Breakeven, Trailing Stop.
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Trading Sessions — days of week, time windows.
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Other — Reverse*, Order modification, Closing positions, Order deletion, Magic Numbers, Comments, Suffix.
*"Reverse" option inverts trades: Buy orders copied as Sell and vice versa. Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are swapped, making the client's trading results opposite to the provider.
🔹 Targets and Limits (Optional)
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Trading targets: daily/weekly profit or loss.
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Auto close: close all positions when thresholds are reached.
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Stop copying: upon drawdown or a series of losing trades.
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Email and Push notifications for critical events.
✅ Done!
Trades will now be automatically copied from active providers to all enabled clients.
💡 Tips
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Make sure AutoTrading is enabled and Allow live trading is checked.
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Test the system with demo accounts first, especially when using manual configuration.
Where to Find All Settings — Settings Overview
A quick guide showing where to find all RS Trade Copier settings.
The graphical interface organizes everything into clear tabs — no more scrolling through hundreds of lines in the EA properties window.
How to Set Different Lot Multipliers for Different Symbols — Per‑Symbol Volume Multiplier
Learn how to configure different lot multipliers for individual symbols.
For example, copy EURUSD with a multiplier of 2.0, and GBPUSD with a multiplier of 4.0 — all from the same provider.
Entering at a Better Price Than the Provider — Better Price Entry
This video explains how to open trades on the receiver side at a better price than the provider.
Configure offset in points to improve your entry.
Closing TP Slightly Earlier Than the Provider — Early Take Profit Closure
Set up your receiver to close trades a few points earlier than the provider's take profit level.
A useful feature for accounts with different spread or commission structures.