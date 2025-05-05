RS Trade Copier MT4 (en)

Product Page: mql5.com/en/market/product/7655





🔗 Free Demo: RS Trade Copier v8.17 Demo.ex4 📌 Download the free demo and see for yourself: ✅ Fully functional — all features available without limitations

✅ 24 hours of testing — enough to evaluate the speed and convenience

✅ Demo accounts only — no risk to real money How to install the demo (step-by-step guide)





📘 RS Trade Copier MT4 Setup Guide

🔹 Step 1 — Installation

Click the "Install" button. The RS Trade Copier.ex4 file will be downloaded to the MQL4/Experts/Market folder. Drag RS Trade Copier from the Navigator panel onto any chart.

📌 Repeat this on all terminals involved in copying — both providers and clients.

⚠️ Important: Start with configuring the providers

Before configuring any clients, you must launch all providers so they can transmit signals. Clients only detect active providers.

❗ You can have multiple providers. All must be running before starting the clients.

🟩 Provider Setup

On each terminal that should send signals:

Launch RS Trade Copier. Click Settings. Select Provider. Click Next >, then Finish. Click Enable.

✅ The provider will start broadcasting trading signals automatically. Repeat for each provider.

🟩 Quick Client Setup

Recommended for most users

On each terminal that should receive signals:

Launch RS Trade Copier. Click Settings. Select Client. Make sure the checkbox Automatically detect settings is enabled (default). Click Next >, then Finish. Click Enable.

✅ The client will connect to all active providers and begin copying trades.

🔄 📡 Automatic Provider Detection

If Automatically detect settings is enabled, the client:

Detects all enabled providers on startup.

Automatically connects to new providers if: you click Disable , then Enable again; or you restart the expert advisor .



📌 This makes scaling the system easy: newly added providers will be available to all clients instantly.

⚙️ Advanced (Manual) Client Setup

For advanced users

If you disable Automatically detect settings, you can configure everything manually:

🔹 Signal Providers

Select one or more providers from the Available providers list.

🔹 Symbols to Copy

Specify which currency pairs/instruments to copy from each provider using the Available symbols and Selected symbols lists.

Automatic symbol mapping is enabled. Manual mapping is also available: you can change the prefix/suffix or rename the symbol.

🔹 Copying Parameters

Opening Positions — market and pending orders, shifts, deviations.

Filters — multi-level filtering by spread, time, volume, comments, Magic Numbers.

Volume — fixed, auto-volume, multiplier, max volume.

SL/TP Levels — exact copy, shifts, deferred sending, spread compensation.

Stop Management — Safe SL, Breakeven, Trailing Stop.

Trading Sessions — days of week, time windows.

Other — Reverse*, Order modification, Closing positions, Order deletion, Magic Numbers, Comments, Suffix.

*"Reverse" option inverts trades: Buy orders copied as Sell and vice versa. Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are swapped, making the client's trading results opposite to the provider.

🔹 Targets and Limits (Optional)

Trading targets: daily/weekly profit or loss.

Auto close: close all positions when thresholds are reached.

Stop copying: upon drawdown or a series of losing trades.

Email and Push notifications for critical events.

✅ Done!

Trades will now be automatically copied from active providers to all enabled clients.

💡 Tips

Make sure AutoTrading is enabled and Allow live trading is checked.

Test the system with demo accounts first, especially when using manual configuration.





Where to Find All Settings — Settings Overview

A quick guide showing where to find all RS Trade Copier settings.

The graphical interface organizes everything into clear tabs — no more scrolling through hundreds of lines in the EA properties window.









How to Set Different Lot Multipliers for Different Symbols — Per‑Symbol Volume Multiplier

Learn how to configure different lot multipliers for individual symbols.

For example, copy EURUSD with a multiplier of 2.0, and GBPUSD with a multiplier of 4.0 — all from the same provider.









Entering at a Better Price Than the Provider — Better Price Entry

This video explains how to open trades on the receiver side at a better price than the provider.

Configure offset in points to improve your entry.









Closing TP Slightly Earlier Than the Provider — Early Take Profit Closure