This Expert Advisor can work in three different modes, which can be configured by changing the input parameters. The Expert Advisor performs trading operations based on the signals of the built-in indicator "Digital Filter A". The algorithm of this indicator is based on a highly efficient digital filter. The indicator resembles a moving average, but has one significant difference — the digital filtering algorithm. This algorithm is based on a mathematical model of a digital filter with adaptive noise reduction.

Unlike conventional classical indicators, the digital filter has a smaller phase delay, which allows you to get a clear signal much earlier. When analyzing the market situation, the Expert Advisor uses the indicator readings from the current and higher timeframe, this ensures the reliability of the signals received. To optimize the parameters, a unique algorithm has been applied, which significantly speeds up the optimization process, which is very important for the operational adjustment of the parameters of the trading system.

The Expert Advisor can work simultaneously in two directions — for buying and selling.

Profitability and risks can be clearly controlled by changing the modes of operation of the Expert Advisor.

Operation Mode

  1. Trading using a proportional volume calculation and averaging algorithm.
    Working in this mode, the EA makes the most of its capabilities, but the risks increase accordingly.
  2. Trading without using an averaging algorithm, but with a proportional calculation of volume.
    In this mode, the EA does not send additional averaging orders, significantly reducing the risk level.
  3. Trading with minimal risk, without the use of auxiliary algorithms.
    The Expert Advisor works on the signals of the indicator with a constant fixed volume.

The volume of the starting order is calculated automatically when the proportional calculation function is enabled. If the price moves against the position, the EA averages the position by sending additional orders. The averaging algorithm can be flexibly adjusted, there are special input parameters for this. If necessary, the proportional volume calculation and averaging algorithm can be disabled. In this case, the Expert Advisor will work on the signals of the indicators with minimal risk.

Additional information

Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 4 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators, Expert Advisors (EAs), and scripts, operating as conveniently as with standard charts. Unlike standard tools,
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Utilities
Professional solution for copying trades between terminals. RS Trade Copier is a reliable and flexible system for copying trading operations between MetaTrader 4 terminals. The program suits experienced traders, signal providers, and individual investors, enabling high-precision trade replication with minimal latency. It supports simple automatic configuration as well as advanced manual settings. Does not interfere with manually opened trades or other expert advisors. All operations executed loc
Quick Trade Manager
Boris Sedov
5 (4)
Utilities
Quick Trade Manager (QTM) is a convenient and intuitive tool for quick trading on the MT5 chart. QTM expands quick trading capabilities directly on the chart, making one-click trading even more convenient. Automatic position sizing based on a specified risk percentage per trade is available. All custom (synthetic) symbols are fully supported. For example, QTM can be used for trading on a seconds chart built with Seconds Chart . Hotkeys Hold CTRL+SHIFT and click the chart to activate market order
FREE
Tick History Loader
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Tick History Loader is an essential auxiliary tool that downloads the full available tick history for any symbol in your MT5 terminal. The script performs a deep synchronization with the trading server, sequentially requesting and saving the entire tick history from the earliest available date. This is necessary for the correct operation of advanced analytical tools that require complete market data. The obtained tick history serves as the basis for building custom charts with a timeframe in sec
FREE
RenkoChart
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Utilities
Renko Chart — opens renko charts for MetaTrader 4. Renko charts can be created using this utility with all bars being in the form of Renko "bricks". All bars on the renko chart are the same size, which can be changed to get the desired chart. You can add indicators, EAs and scripts to the resulting chart. You get the completely operational chart which can be processed just like a regular one. The Renko Chart utility is not only history based, but also builds online. At the same time, the data is
Chart Service
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Chart Service — improving the charts of the custom symbol. The service shows trading levels on the chart of a custom symbol. For example, it can be used when working on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility. Unlike Expert Advisors, indicators and scripts, services are not linked to a specific chart. Such applications run in the background and are launched automatically when the terminal is started (if they were previously launched). Use the Navigator to manage services. Services
FREE
Exact Countdown Timer
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Exact Countdown Timer — shows the remaining time before the current bar closes and a new bar forms. A fast and exact countdown timer will help you find the best moment to open a position. For example, it can be used on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility. Inputs Base corner — the chart corner to which an timer Is attached. X distance — the horizontal distance from the chart corner. Y distance — the vertical distance from the chart corner. Text font — font name Font size — font
FREE
Exact Time
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Exact Time — detailed time on the seconds chart. The utility shows the opening time of the selected candle. This is necessary when working with seconds charts. For example, it can be used on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility. Inputs Base corner — the chart corner to which an object Is attached. X distance — the horizontal distance from the chart corner. Y distance — the vertical distance from the chart corner. Text font — font name Font size — font size Color — text color
FREE
Tick Database
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Tick Database — export of tick database from MT5 terminal to MT4. The utility provides access to the tick database in real time. This is necessary to generate synthetic charts in the MT4 terminal, which initially does not provide for loading a tick database. For example, you can organize permanent access to the tick database for the Seconds Chart utility. If the opening time of the last candle in the terminals is different, then you need to specify the time offset in hours. Example We open M1 ch
FREE
Dashboard Premium
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Utilities
The programmable signal panel analyzes the charts of all available symbols and timeframes and sends a notification about the appearance of a trading signal. You can program all the necessary signals using the free binding indicator "Signal Collection". The binding   indicator is provided with open source code. Thus, it is possible to program all the necessary signals for subsequent use in conjunction with the signal panel. The signal panel can not only analyze charts, but also manage these chart
FREE
DigitalFilterA
Boris Sedov
5 (5)
Indicators
The algorithm of this indicator is based on a high-performance digital filter. The unique digital filtering algorithm allows receiving timely trading signals and estimating the current situation objectively while conducting technical analysis. The indicator is effective on small and big timeframes. Unlike common classic indicators, digital filtering method can significantly reduce the phase lag, which in turn allows obtaining a clear signal earlier than when using other indicators.
TickChart
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Utilities
Tick Chart — full-featured chart for MetaTrader 4. A utility for creating and working with a tick chart in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. You can create a tick chart that works exactly the same as a regular chart. You can apply indicators, Expert Advisors and scripts to the tick chart. You get a fully functional tick chart on which you can work just as well as on a regular chart. You can enable the output of the Ask price data. The data are generated in the form of the upper shadow of a tick bar. Fr
Tick Volume Chart
Boris Sedov
4.33 (3)
Utilities
Tick Volume Chart — fixed volume bars for MetaTrader 4. The tool creates charts on which each candle has a fixed tick volume. Data sampling is carried out not by time but by the tick volume. Each bar contains a given (fixed) tick volume. Tick volume can be adjusted by changing the value of the Volume parameter. You can apply indicators, Expert Advisors and scripts to the tick chart. You get a fully functional chart, on which you can work just as well as on a regular chart. In the process of work
Ilan Dynamic Pro
Boris Sedov
4 (6)
Experts
Ilan Dynamic Pro: A New Level of Algorithmic Trading Ilan Dynamic Pro is a unique modification of the popular Ilan 1.6 Dynamic Expert Advisor, which has earned the trust of traders worldwide. At the core of the advisor lies a proven position averaging algorithm, allowing a series of unidirectional orders to be closed at a common TakeProfit level. However, in this version, everything has been taken to a new level. The entire code has been written from scratch, and the analytical block has been co
Range Bar Chart
Boris Sedov
4 (4)
Utilities
Range Bar Chart — opens range bar charts for MetaTrader 4. The utility allows you to create charts of range bars on which all candlesticks are the same size and may have shadows. Data on the range bar chart are distributed by the bar size, rather than by the time. Each bar represents the price movement instead of time period. It works simple – the bar is not drawn as long as the price does not move. You can add indicators, EAs and scripts to the resulting chart. You get the completely operationa
Ilan Dynamic Premium
Boris Sedov
5 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on the "Ilan 1.6 Dynamic" Advisor with full preservation of the idea and input parameters. The "Ilan 1.6 Dynamic" advisor is the predecessor of all Ilans and the most recognizable Martingale method Forex advisor. The number of titles given to this development can hardly be counted. In fact, the Advisor uses a simple trading strategy based on two standard technical indicators - RSI (Relative Strength Index) and CCI (Commodity Channel Index) . The first one is used to
