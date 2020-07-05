This Expert Advisor can work in three different modes, which can be configured by changing the input parameters. The Expert Advisor performs trading operations based on the signals of the built-in indicator "Digital Filter A". The algorithm of this indicator is based on a highly efficient digital filter. The indicator resembles a moving average, but has one significant difference — the digital filtering algorithm. This algorithm is based on a mathematical model of a digital filter with adaptive noise reduction.

Unlike conventional classical indicators, the digital filter has a smaller phase delay, which allows you to get a clear signal much earlier. When analyzing the market situation, the Expert Advisor uses the indicator readings from the current and higher timeframe, this ensures the reliability of the signals received. To optimize the parameters, a unique algorithm has been applied, which significantly speeds up the optimization process, which is very important for the operational adjustment of the parameters of the trading system.

The Expert Advisor can work simultaneously in two directions — for buying and selling.

Profitability and risks can be clearly controlled by changing the modes of operation of the Expert Advisor.

Operation Mode

Trading using a proportional volume calculation and averaging algorithm.

Working in this mode, the EA makes the most of its capabilities, but the risks increase accordingly. Trading without using an averaging algorithm, but with a proportional calculation of volume.

In this mode, the EA does not send additional averaging orders, significantly reducing the risk level. Trading with minimal risk, without the use of auxiliary algorithms.

The Expert Advisor works on the signals of the indicator with a constant fixed volume.

The volume of the starting order is calculated automatically when the proportional calculation function is enabled. If the price moves against the position, the EA averages the position by sending additional orders. The averaging algorithm can be flexibly adjusted, there are special input parameters for this. If necessary, the proportional volume calculation and averaging algorithm can be disabled. In this case, the Expert Advisor will work on the signals of the indicators with minimal risk.

Additional information