Transition Trend
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
The Transition Trend indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. The indicator's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and generates entry signals and exit levels. Simple, visual and efficient trend detection. Uses just one parameter for settings. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.
You can set up message alerts as sound or email. Works on all currency pairs and all timeframes. Ready-made trading system.