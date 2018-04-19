Candle patterns scanner with trend filter MT5

5

recommend you to read the product's blog (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers.

This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for Pin bars, Morning/evening stars, Engulfings, Tweezers, Three Line Strikes, Inside bars and Pennants and Triangles. The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Please read more about this option in the product's blog. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

Features

  • Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market.
  • Monitors every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a real-time alert (pop-up, push or mail) when a pattern is identified.
  • Can use RSI and Bollinger bands as filter for pin bar, morning/evening star, engulfing and tweezer formations in order to properly identify potential reversals.
  • Can use moving average as a major trend filter and ADX as volality filter.
  • The indicator includes an interactive panel. When clicking on an item a new chart will be opened with the symbol and time frame in question.
  • The indicator can write the signals to a file which can be used by an Expert Advisor for auto trading.

The Pennant and Triangles scanning identifies high-probability breakout patterns. It does this by identifying strong, symmetrical Pennants and Triangles. This pattern DOES NOT appear very often on higher time frames. But when it does, it is a very high-probability setup. Please see screenshots here.

Input parameters

Please find the description and explanation of the input parameters here.

Important

Please note that due to the multifunctionality neither buy and sell advice nor lines and arrows will be drawn on the chart where the indicator has been installed. Lines pointing out the Inside bars and Pennant and Triangles formations and arrows for the other candle patterns will be drawn on the chart which opens up when you click on a singal in the chart panel.

It is highly advisable to put the indicator on a clean (empty) chart without any other indicators or Expert Advisors on it which could interfere with the scanner.


Reviews 6
tunck
1239
tunck 2023.04.08 02:44 
 

SL/TP for patterns?

Kayhan
62
Kayhan 2021.09.07 16:25 
 

I was looking forward to seeing this kind of indicator. Thank you very much.

smmfx
80
smmfx 2020.11.05 16:07 
 

An amazing indicator that gives me very accurate signals based on my strategy. I thank Jan for answering my challenging questions before I buy it. The coding and details that saw looks very professional.

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tunck
1239
tunck 2023.04.08 02:44 
 

SL/TP for patterns?

Jan Flodin
143456
Reply from developer Jan Flodin 2023.04.08 13:45
Hello and many thanks for the review :-)
Engulfing, Tweezer and Three line strike:
The entry is typically at the high/low of the pattern. SL and risk level for trading can be placed at the swing high/low of the pattern. This makes it relatively easy for traders to target (TP) at least twice the distance of their stop loss, creating a 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio.
Pin bar:
Entry on break of pin bar high/low. SL at pin bar low/high. TP at previous swing point. For this purpose you can use Donchian channel (highest/lowest of last 20 bars). Please make sure that it will give at least R/R (risk/reward) of 1:2).
Inside bars and Pennants/triangles:
Will need to attach a document which is not possible here. I will send you a private message on MQL5 as soon as you have approved my Friends request (you have blocked sending private messages from non friends)
Kayhan
62
Kayhan 2021.09.07 16:25 
 

I was looking forward to seeing this kind of indicator. Thank you very much.

Delboyuk
81
Delboyuk 2020.12.29 18:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

smmfx
80
smmfx 2020.11.05 16:07 
 

An amazing indicator that gives me very accurate signals based on my strategy. I thank Jan for answering my challenging questions before I buy it. The coding and details that saw looks very professional.

Thomas
84
Thomas 2019.07.10 11:22 
 

Perfect. Get really good Signals. Thx Jan again.

Devonish
3278
Devonish 2018.11.21 20:23 
 

I've just rented this for a month and initial impressions are good. Its quite likely I may go on to purchase as scanning all assets on all time frames is not practical. It will be used to support existing strategies. The only reason its not 5 star is having the candle/s highlighted on the chart would be nice, but I accept its not possible.

June 2019 Update: I purchased this product and have been using it for six months. It compliments my strategies very well. Upgraded to 5 stars.

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