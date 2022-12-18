Advanced Divergence EA

I recommend you to read the product's blog (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the EA offers.

This Expert Advisor identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an oscillator/indicator. It identifies both regular/classical (trend reversal) and hidden (trend continuation) divergences. It has supply/demand zone, RSI, bollinger, stochastics, moving average (regular MA and Hull MA), ADX and volume filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups.

The EA has the possibility to trade multiple symbols from one chart. This option can be used in 4 different ways:



All visible symbols in the Market Watch window Symbols given in an input parameter Symbols from preset files selected in a dialog box Symbols from preset files in a predefined folder (given by input parameter)

Regarding option 3 and 4 only some settings will be overtaken from each preset file. The rest will be used from the input parameters in the EA. The settings which will be loaded from the preset files are

marked with blue color in the blog. Also, for option 3 and 4 only files located directly under the Files folder, or a subfolder, are accessible.

Features



Can detect divergences for the following oscillators/indicators: MACD, OsMA (Moving average of Oscillator), Stochastic, CCI, RSI and Awesome (AO). All oscillators/indicators can be selected for concurrent divergences (occuring simultaneously) or any of them for multi divergence trading. It is also possible to trade single divergence using a specific oscillator/indicator.

Can draw supply and demand zones on the chart which can also be used to set stop loss and take profit.

Possibility to activate a cost averaging function.

Possibility to close half position selecting from different strategies.

2 moving averages with different periods can be enabled as a trend filter. For instance by using slow MA 200 and fast MA 12 for hidden divergences.

Spread, time (day, hour, minute) and news filters. The news filter will work in the strategy tester with events from the Metaquotes calendar.

Possibility to use percentage of ADR (average daily range) for stop loss, take profit, trailing stop and close half position.

Input parameters

Please find the description and explanation of the input parameters here.

Important



Please make sure that you first do you own back testing in the strategy tester. When you have found a profitable setup then test the EA on a demo account and let at least 10 trades be done before deciding if to go live. Please be aware that I do not provide with any trading or money management advices, optimal settings, .set (preset) files, strategy testing or customized changes in the code. I will only be able to answer questions regarding the meaning of the input parameters, in case something should be unclear in the blog.

The EA cannot be used with netting account types and does not work on renko or range charts.