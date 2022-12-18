Advanced Divergence EA

4.5

I recommend you to read the product's blog (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the EA offers.

This Expert Advisor identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an oscillator/indicator. It identifies both regular/classical (trend reversal) and hidden (trend continuation) divergences. It has supply/demand zone, RSI, bollinger, stochastics, moving average (regular MA and Hull MA), ADX and volume filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups.

The EA has the possibility to trade multiple symbols from one chart. This option can be used in 4 different ways:

  1. All visible symbols in the Market Watch window
  2. Symbols given in an input parameter
  3. Symbols from preset files selected in a dialog box
  4. Symbols from preset files in a predefined folder (given by input parameter)

Regarding option 3 and 4 only some settings will be overtaken from each preset file. The rest will be used from the input parameters in the EA. The settings which will be loaded from the preset files are
marked with blue color in the blog. Also, for option 3 and 4 only files located directly under the Files folder, or a subfolder, are accessible.

Features

  • Can detect divergences for the following oscillators/indicators: MACD, OsMA (Moving average of Oscillator), Stochastic, CCI, RSI and Awesome (AO). All oscillators/indicators can be selected for concurrent divergences (occuring simultaneously) or any of them for multi divergence trading. It is also possible to trade single divergence using a specific oscillator/indicator.
  • Can draw supply and demand zones on the chart which can also be used to set stop loss and take profit.
  • Possibility to activate a cost averaging function.
  • Possibility to close half position selecting from different strategies.
  • 2 moving averages with different periods can be enabled as a trend filter. For instance by using slow MA 200 and fast MA 12 for hidden divergences.
  • Spread, time (day, hour, minute) and news filters. The news filter will work in the strategy tester with events from the Metaquotes calendar.
  • Possibility to use percentage of ADR (average daily range) for stop loss, take profit, trailing stop and close half position.

Input parameters

Please find the description and explanation of the input parameters here.

Important

Please make sure that you first do you own back testing in the strategy tester. When you have found a profitable setup then test the EA on a demo account and let at least 10 trades be done before deciding if to go live. Please be aware that I do not provide with any trading or money management advices, optimal settings, .set (preset) files, strategy testing or customized changes in the code. I will only be able to answer questions regarding the meaning of the input parameters, in case something should be unclear in the blog.

The EA cannot be used with netting account types and does not work on renko or range charts.


Reviews 3
Kasper Hytonen
692
Kasper Hytonen 2023.01.15 15:42 
 

Very nice EA with high potential. Highly customizable. Also one of the best developers and customer services that i have experienced.

Ali David Joseph Mathurin
1282
Ali David Joseph Mathurin 2024.01.15 15:12 
 

Not very well coded, try to sort it with the developer but he doesnt have time to fix bugs, which i understand. just rrying to be honest if there improvement on the bugs found i ll update the stars...i dont think that will happen...

Updated: The owner is really trying to fix bug and working toward making his ea better. i really appreciate that and would give his work a top star.

to follow i will check the function more in deepth too. thanks to the owner

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Filter:
Ali David Joseph Mathurin
1282
Ali David Joseph Mathurin 2024.01.15 15:12 
 

Not very well coded, try to sort it with the developer but he doesnt have time to fix bugs, which i understand. just rrying to be honest if there improvement on the bugs found i ll update the stars...i dont think that will happen...

Updated: The owner is really trying to fix bug and working toward making his ea better. i really appreciate that and would give his work a top star.

to follow i will check the function more in deepth too. thanks to the owner

Jan Flodin
143334
Reply from developer Jan Flodin 2024.01.15 19:55
Bad reviews are of course part of the game. In this case it feels a bit unfair though. I sent you a private message asking for some informations directly after you reported the issues you were experiencing (which don't necessarily have to be bugs). So far without reaction from your side:
"Could I please ask you to send me one example screenshot where my EA wrongly trades in the opposite direction. I will then have a look at it. After solving this we can continue with the overriding issue.
Thanks. Please also if you can send me the settings (the .set file) you were using when you got these issues. I will then load it and let the EA run for a couple of days and see how it trades."
ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang
2190
ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang 2023.01.27 10:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kasper Hytonen
692
Kasper Hytonen 2023.01.15 15:42 
 

Very nice EA with high potential. Highly customizable. Also one of the best developers and customer services that i have experienced.

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