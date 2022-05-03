Fibo label

5
Индикатор рисует уровни Фибоначчи с выделенными Ценовыми метками.При установке индикатора на график необходимо создать трендовую линию с именем указанным в поле" Unique name of trend line to place fib on ". По умолчанию имя=" Unique name of trend line to place fib on"  =     "+"    .В индикаторе можно заменить уровни фибоначчи по своему усмотрению.Также меняются цвет,стиль,толщина линий и т. д.
Reviews 2
Uchik Fx
32
Uchik Fx 2025.05.19 05:04 
 

Привет вы можите сделать Fibo label на MT5?

Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2024.09.09 22:13 
 

Fibo Label is an outstanding tool for any trader looking to streamline Fibonacci analysis. It’s incredibly easy to use, offering a clean and customizable interface that adapts to my trading style perfectly. The ability to modify levels, colors, and line thickness provides the flexibility needed for precise analysis. This indicator has significantly improved my charting efficiency and boosted my confidence in making informed decisions. I highly recommend it to both beginners and seasoned traders alike!

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Индикатор предназначен для разметки ,фибо уровней и фибо зон.Также есть возможность удаления и редактирования уровней на текущем графике. При установке нескольких индикаторов (FIBO-ZONES)на график,не забывайте менять имя в поле (NAME).В утилите также есть возможность менять цвет зон, толщину линий и стиль линий уровней фибо. При установке индикатора ,зоны выстраиваются автоматически.
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Uchik Fx
32
Uchik Fx 2025.05.19 05:04 
 

Привет вы можите сделать Fibo label на MT5?

Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2024.09.09 22:13 
 

Fibo Label is an outstanding tool for any trader looking to streamline Fibonacci analysis. It’s incredibly easy to use, offering a clean and customizable interface that adapts to my trading style perfectly. The ability to modify levels, colors, and line thickness provides the flexibility needed for precise analysis. This indicator has significantly improved my charting efficiency and boosted my confidence in making informed decisions. I highly recommend it to both beginners and seasoned traders alike!

Damir Satridinov
3428
Reply from developer Damir Satridinov 2024.09.09 22:23
Thank you very much, if there are suggestions for improving the indicator, I will be only glad to do so.for experienced traders!
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