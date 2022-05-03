Fibo label

Risklimiter Shaheen Hassanali Indicators

Risklimiter Limit your risk with this dynamic stop loss indicator. It will show you exactly where to place your initial stop & subsequent stops as the price goes in your favour. Works on any time frame as well as any symbol. It is not restricted in any way nor does it need optimisation. Simply drag and drop on to a chart for it to display a stop loss. You may find at times, it shows a stop on the other side of your trade, this will change as soon as price closes above/below it. DOES NOT REPA