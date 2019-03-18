Divergence dashboard MT5

5

I recommend you to read the product's blog (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers.

This multi time frame and multi symbol divergence dashboard indicator sends an alert when one or two different divergences have been identified. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. Maximum 9 time frames can be shown in the dashboard at the same time. It is possible to enable moving average, RSI or Bollinger bands trend filter to filter out only the strongest setups. It should be combined with your own confirmation rules, techniques and indicators. Then this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

Features

  • Can detect divergences for following oscillators/indicators: MACD, Stochastics, OsMA, RSI, CCI, Awesome, OBV, ADX, ATR, MFI, Momentum, Accelerator and Constance Brown Composite index.
  • It is possible to select up to 9 time frames to be used.
  • Continuously performs a divergence rank sorting within the dashboard.
  • By clicking inside a rectangle a new chart will be opened with the symbol and time frame in question.
  • The indicator can write the signals to global variables which can be used by an Expert Advisor for auto trading.

It is enough to place the indicator on one chart and you will receive an alert from any symbol of your choice.

Both regular/classical (trend reversal) and hidden (trend continuation) divergences will be taken into consideration. Hence there could be a regular divergence and at the same time a hidden divergence on another time frame. Please see screenshot #3 below. The example is showing divergences from 2 indicators but it could also be from one and the same indicator. It is possible though to set if to use only regular or only hidden divergences by changing a parameter.

Input parameters

Please find the description and explanation of the input parameters here.

Important

Please note that this indicator is not supported in the strategy tester. It will also not draw lines and arrows or sell and buy advice on any chart.

The indicator must be put on a M5 chart. A clean (empty) chart without any other indicators or Expert Advisors on it which could interfere with the dashboard. The dashboard will be loaded in an indicator window which you can then expand to cover the whole chart.


Reviews 6
netbroda
25
netbroda 2025.02.15 18:02 
 

the product fully meets my requirements and works great. Jan was very attentive to my questions and provided all possible support. my best recommendations

Multi Disipliner
352
Multi Disipliner 2022.02.21 21:10 
 

nice

Lucky Pal
438
Lucky Pal 2020.12.10 03:18 
 

Great indicator for trading divergences on multiple time frames with both individual and simultaneous alignment. Definitely recommended!

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This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when the stochastics signal line (D) crosses the stochastics main line (K) as well as options  to scan for main line and signal line level crossovers.  As a bonus it can also scan for Bollinger bands and RSI overbought/oversold crosses. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the sam
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I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol trend indicator sends an alert when a strong trend or trend reversal has been identified. It can do so by selecting to build up the dashboard using Moving average (single or double ( both MA:s aligned and price above/below both ) ), RSI, Bollinger bands, ADX, Composite index, Parabolic SAR, Awesome (AO), MACD (signal l
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I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol divergence dashboard indicator sends an alert when one or two different divergences have been identified. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. It is possible to enable moving average or RSI trend filter to filter out only the strongest setups. It should be combined with your own confirmation rules, techni
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I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator sends an alert when one or more trend reversal candle patterns have been identified on several time frames. It can be used with all time frames from M5 to MN. It is possible to enable moving average or RSI trend filter to filter out only the strongest setups. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this
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I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies double top/bottom, head & shoulders, pennant/triangle and flag patterns. It is also possible to setup alerts only when a neckline/triangle/flagpole breakout has occured (neckline breakout = confirmed signal for top/bottoms and head & shoulders).  The indicator can also be used in single chart mode.
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This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies fractals patterns. As a bonus it can also scan for Parabolic SAR (pSAR) trend changes. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market. Can monitor every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a r
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netbroda
25
netbroda 2025.02.15 18:02 
 

the product fully meets my requirements and works great. Jan was very attentive to my questions and provided all possible support. my best recommendations

Multi Disipliner
352
Multi Disipliner 2022.02.21 21:10 
 

nice

Lucky Pal
438
Lucky Pal 2020.12.10 03:18 
 

Great indicator for trading divergences on multiple time frames with both individual and simultaneous alignment. Definitely recommended!

Bruno Cano
268
Bruno Cano 2019.11.27 01:54 
 

Excellent indicator, on the other hand Jan is an excellent person who has managed to answer my questions quickly and easily.

I recommend this indicator.

Thomas
84
Thomas 2019.06.13 16:59 
 

Again a great indicator from Jan. It works great and you can decide how usefull the signals are. Finding not the wright words to thank Jan for his wonderful work. Will not be the last indicator I will buy.

Devonish
3278
Devonish 2019.03.19 12:34 
 

I like it :)

If divergence forms a part of your strategy, then this indicator offers a lot. There are various ways you could use it. The ability to have set ups ranked by score is nice.

This programmer offers quality products and provides good support.

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