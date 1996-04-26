Trend Divergence

Trend Divergence Indicator: Your Essential Tool for Market Analysis

The Trend Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to assist traders in identifying market trends and pinpointing entry points with precision. By leveraging price divergence, this indicator enhances your trading strategy, offering reliable insights and filtering unnecessary signals.

Key Features and Benefits of the Trend Divergence Indicator

  • Accurate Trend Analysis: The Trend Divergence Indicator uses price divergence to help you spot emerging trends, ensuring you can make informed trading decisions.
  • Versatile Applications: This indicator can be used both as an entry point identifier and as a filter within your trading strategy, making it a versatile addition to any trader's toolkit.
  • Simplified Parameters: With only two adjustable parameters—Period and Level—the Trend Divergence Indicator is easy to configure and use, even for novice traders.

Parameter Settings

  • Period: This parameter defines the number of periods used for calculating the indicator. Adjusting the period allows you to fine-tune the sensitivity of the trend analysis.
  • Level: The Level parameter helps filter out false signals by setting a threshold value. For instance, a Level of 0.0001 for EUR/USD can be effective in filtering out noise and enhancing signal accuracy.

Practical Applications

  • Entry Points: Use the Trend Divergence Indicator to identify optimal entry points in the market. When the indicator signals a divergence, it indicates a potential reversal or continuation of the trend, providing a strategic point for entering trades.
  • Filter for Trading Systems: Incorporate the Trend Divergence Indicator as a filter in your trading system to improve the accuracy of your trades. By filtering out false signals, you can focus on high-probability trading opportunities.

Visual Representation

  • Clear and Intuitive: The indicator displays information in a clear and intuitive manner, making it easy for traders to interpret signals and take appropriate action.
  • Graphical Signals: Visual signals on the chart highlight divergence points, helping traders quickly identify potential trade setups without needing to analyze extensive data manually.

Comprehensive Trading Approach

While the Trend Divergence Indicator is a valuable tool, it's important to remember that trading requires a comprehensive approach. Relying solely on one indicator can be risky. Therefore, integrating additional information and confirming signals with other technical analysis tools is essential for successful trading.

Optimizing the Trend Divergence Indicator for EUR/USD

  • Setting the Level Parameter: For the EUR/USD currency pair, a Level setting of 0.0001 is recommended to effectively filter out extraneous signals and focus on significant divergences.
  • Adjusting the Period Parameter: Tailor the Period setting based on your trading style and market conditions to achieve the desired balance between sensitivity and accuracy.

Additional Insights and Tips

  • Combining Indicators: Enhance your trading strategy by combining the Trend Divergence Indicator with other technical indicators such as moving averages, RSI, or MACD to confirm signals and increase confidence in your trades.
  • Backtesting and Optimization: Before implementing the Trend Divergence Indicator in live trading, perform thorough backtesting to ensure it aligns with your trading strategy and objectives. Optimize the parameters to achieve the best results.
  • Risk Management: Always employ sound risk management practices. Set appropriate stop-loss and take-profit levels to protect your capital and maximize your potential returns.

Example Scenarios

Using Trend Divergence Indicator for Entry Points

  • Scenario 1: On the EUR/USD 1-hour chart, the Trend Divergence Indicator signals a bullish divergence. Confirming with other indicators, you decide to enter a long position.
  • Scenario 2: On the GBP/USD 4-hour chart, the Trend Divergence Indicator shows a bearish divergence. You wait for additional confirmation before entering a short position, minimizing risk.

Using Trend Divergence Indicator as a Filter

  • Scenario 1: You incorporate the Trend Divergence Indicator into your existing trading system to filter out weak signals. This enhances the overall accuracy of your trades and improves profitability.
  • Scenario 2: During high market volatility, the Trend Divergence Indicator helps you avoid false signals by filtering out noise, allowing you to focus on more reliable trading opportunities.

Conclusion

The Trend Divergence Indicator is a robust tool for any trader seeking to enhance their market analysis and trading strategy. By accurately identifying trend divergences and providing clear visual signals, it helps you make informed trading decisions. Whether used for pinpointing entry points or as a filter within a broader trading system, the Trend Divergence Indicator is an invaluable asset in achieving trading success.

Embrace the power of the Trend Divergence Indicator and elevate your trading to new heights. Start using it today and experience the difference it can make in your trading performance!

4o


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The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
Indicators
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
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Vector Horizon
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Vector Horizon is an advanced analytical tool designed for mathematical modeling of the probable price trajectory over a specified number of bars ahead. The indicator generates a projection line representing simulated future price values derived from rigorous historical data analysis. This technical insight serves as a supplemental guide for identifying potential trend exhaustion zones, optimizing market entry/exit points, and fine-tuning stop-loss adjustments for active positions. Input Paramet
Compare Graphs
Sabina Fik
Indicators
The Compare Graphs indicator is an analysis tool that allows traders to compare two or more graphs on the same chart window. This indicator is commonly used in trading platforms such as MetaTrader and provides a clearer comparison of different financial instruments or time frames. Functions of the Compare Graphs indicator may include: Selecting Charts: The trader can select the charts he wants to compare, such as price charts of different currency pairs or indicators on the same chart. Setting
Angle Prices i4
Sabina Fik
Indicators
The   Angle Prices   indicator is a tool that calculates the price angle based on price analysis, interpreting the time vector in the form of price points on the price chart. In other words, the X axis and Y axis are represented as price points, so you can actually calculate the angle with two axes of the same dimension. This allows traders to obtain information about the direction of price movement and possible entry or exit points for trades. Let's look at the main characteristics and interpr
Fortune Long b4
Sabina Fik
Experts
The " Fortune Long " bot works using pending orders and reacts to a channel breakdown with the direction of work in the channel; it is necessary to correctly calculate the levels of entry, stop loss, take profit, and the level of deviation of the pending order from the price. The bot needs to be optimized for 2 years with a forward period of 1/2. Once optimization is complete, select the best settings and save them. Work for 6 months. The bot automatically calculates all levels and the entry le
TrendEdge Channel
Sabina Fik
Indicators
In the world of trading, one of the main concerns is finding a reliable trading system. Meet the TrendEdge Channel indicator - your reliable companion in this search. Developed based on complex mathematical calculations, this indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movements. TrendEdge Channel is designed specifically to identify trends in price movements. Thanks to it, you can quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but also the levels of interaction between buyers
Position Pulse
Sabina Fik
Indicators
With the growth of information technology and the increasing number of participants in financial markets, traditional analysis tools are becoming less effective. Conventional technical indicators, such as the moving average or stochastic, in their pure form are unable to accurately determine the direction of the trend or its reversal. Is it possible to find an indicator that remains effective for 14 years without changing its parameters, and at the same time adapts to market changes? Yes, such
Misio
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Misio - can be used as an independent trading system. The indicator determines the market trend, ignoring sharp fluctuations and noise around the average price. It displays the trending movement with potential stop points. Simple, clear and effective use. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Suitable for all currency pairs and all timeframes. Interpretation: The location of the rate above or below the shadows indicates the presence of a trend. A move into the shadows signals a pos
BioStars
Sabina Fik
Indicators
The "BioStar" indicator is an innovative tool for trend analysis on the Forex market. It has unique capabilities and a wide range of settings that will help traders make informed decisions when trading. This indicator is based on the analysis of the market trend and helps to identify the direction of price movement. It uses various mathematical algorithms and statistical methods to determine the strength and stability of the trend in the market. One of the key features of the "BioStar" indica
Core Drift Index
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Core Drift Index: Your Reliable Guide in the World of Trading Core Drift Index is an innovative trend indicator designed for precise detection of market directions and reversal points . This powerful tool enables traders to optimize their investments , minimize risk, and maximize profit. Key Features and Benefits Intuitive Trend Detection Core Drift Index clearly shows trend direction, helping traders make timely entry and exit decisions. High Probability of Success With its high accuracy
Range Sensor
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Warp Range Sensor: The Color of Your Trend Warp Range Sensor is a trend direction indicator that visually displays the current market condition by coloring bars red and blue based on trend direction. What Does Warp Range Sensor Do? Identifies the Current Trend Direction Blue bars indicate an uptrend Red bars signal a downtrend Universal Application Compatible with all currency pairs and timeframes , from short-term scalping to long-term trading. Powered by Market Context & Historical Data W
Pointers Trend Switch
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Pointer Trend Switch — precision trend reversal indicator Pointer Trend Switch is a high-precision arrow indicator designed to detect key moments of trend reversal based on asymmetric price behavior within a selected range of bars. It identifies localized price impulses by analyzing how far price deviates from the opening level, helping traders find accurate entry points before a trend visibly shifts. This indicator is ideal for scalping, intraday strategies, and swing trading, and performs equa
TrendCore Adaptives FX4
Sabina Fik
Experts
TrendCore Adaptive FX — Smart Expert Advisor for Confident and Adaptive Forex Trading TrendCore Adaptive FX   is a powerful, fully automated trading robot designed for consistent performance in the Forex market. It combines trend-based technical analysis, adaptive lot management, and solid capital protection strategies to ensure robust and efficient trading under real market conditions. Whether you're a professional trader or a long-term investor, this EA offers an intelligent solution to a
Advisor Flexi Trade V4
Sabina Fik
Experts
FlexiTrade Bot: Trade Smart, Not Blind Ditch the guesswork.   FlexiTrade Bot   is more than just a trading tool — it’s an intelligent trading engine built for traders who value   speed, precision, and adaptability . With real-time market analysis and pattern recognition, FlexiTrade delivers actionable signals with razor-sharp accuracy so you can focus on results, not reaction.   What Sets FlexiTrade Apart? Market Structure Awareness Unlike bots that rely on rigid indicator rules,   FlexiTr
Alpha Trader v5
Sabina Fik
Experts
AlphaTrader: Your Intelligent Partner in Forex Trading AlphaTrader   is an advanced trading system that utilizes automated analysis and trading strategies to optimize decision-making in the Forex market. Built using geometric patterns and cutting-edge algorithms, this bot detects pricing patterns, providing precise signals for successful trades.   Why Choose AlphaTrader? AlphaTrader is not just a trading bot; it’s a   full-fledged partner   designed to help you manage your capital as efficien
Acceleration Bias v4
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Acceleration Bias — Price Acceleration Impulse Indicator Acceleration Bias   is a modern analytical tool designed to measure changes in price acceleration and visualize impulse asymmetry using a robust mathematical model. This indicator is intended for traders working with market volatility, impulse phases, and price-movement structure, as well as those who need algorithmic, rule-based analytical support. Purpose and Core Concept Unlike traditional oscillators that analyze only velocity changes
Structural Equilibrium
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Structural Equilibrium: A New Era of Adaptive Market Analysis As information technology advances and market participation grows, traditional analytical tools often face declining efficiency. Standard technical indicators frequently struggle to interpret the complexities of modern, algorithm-driven market structures. Structural Equilibrium was developed as a high-performance solution featuring a multi-level adaptive smoothing mechanism. This core logic allows the tool to maintain its analytical r
Phase Analytics Pro
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Phase Analytics Pro: Advanced Cyclic Market Analyzer Phase Analytics Pro is a sophisticated technical tool designed for traders who prioritize mathematical precision over lag-heavy traditional indicators. Based on the principles of digital signal processing, this indicator decomposes price action into phase and quadrature components to identify the dominant market cycle. How it works: The algorithm calculates the instantaneous phase of the market, allowing it to distinguish between trending and
Latency Edge
Sabina Fik
Experts
Ось відформатований текст без альтернативних назв у дужках: Latency Edge Scalpel Latency Edge Scalpel is a high-frequency, institutional-grade trading solution engineered for high-precision scalping in the decentralized Forex market. This is not a simple grid or martingale bot; it is a sophisticated mathematical tool designed to exploit micro-structural price gaps and momentary volatility imbalances. The Algorithmic Core At its heart, Latency Edge Scalpel operates on a hybrid volatility-filterin
Sub Algo4
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Sub Algo is a revolutionary indicator for MQL4/MQL5 that transforms how algorithmic strategies are built and executed. Instead of writing endless if–else conditions, Sub Algo provides a complete visual configuration system with: 6 independent logical operations Adaptive thresholding Automatic Buy/Sell symmetry Simple dropdown menus and input parameters This is not a library . This is a ready-to-use professional indicator that converts any combination of technical indicators into precise logical
Orynth 4
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Orynth P&F Chart Overlay – Clean Trend Visualizer Orynth is a professional technical analysis tool that brings the power of Point and Figure (P&F) charting directly onto your standard candlestick chart. It filters out market noise by focusing solely on meaningful price movement, allowing traders to identify clear trends and reversals without the distraction of minor fluctuations. Unlike traditional P&F charts that open in a separate window, Orynth overlays price "boxes" directly on your main cha
Plasma Trend
Sabina Fik
Indicators
The Plasma Trend indicator is a simple technical indication that is used to determine the current trend direction in the market. The Plasma Trend indicator is a powerful tool for determining the direction of the trend in the Forex market. It is based on both standard technical indicators and proprietary mathematical calculations, which provides a more accurate and reliable trend determination. Its implementation in the form of lines of two colors simplifies the visual determination of a change
Cryo
Sabina Fik
5 (1)
Indicators
Cryo is based on the process of identifying the rate of change in price growth and allows you to find entry and exit points from the market. A fundamental technical indicator that allows you to assess the current market situation in order to enter the market of the selected currency pair in a trend and with minimal risk. The Cryo indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extremes, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jer
Angle Prices i5
Sabina Fik
Indicators
The Angle Prices indicator is a tool that calculates the price angle based on price analysis, interpreting the time vector in the form of price points on the price chart. In other words, the X axis and Y axis are represented as price points, so you can actually calculate the angle with two axes of the same dimension. This allows traders to obtain information about the direction of price movement and possible entry or exit points for trades. Let's look at the main characteristics and interpretat
Fortune Long b5
Sabina Fik
Experts
The " Fortune Long " bot works using pending orders and reacts to a channel breakdown with the direction of work in the channel; it is necessary to correctly calculate the levels of entry, stop loss, take profit, and the level of deviation of the pending order from the price. The bot needs to be optimized for 2 years with a forward period of 1/2. Once optimization is complete, select the best settings and save them. Work for 6 months. The bot automatically calculates all levels and the entry le
PricePulse Pro
Sabina Fik
Indicators
PricePulse Pro - Indicator of Simple Solutions! Using this indicator is very easy - just follow the colored arrows on the chart. The indicator algorithm takes into account daily price fluctuations and focuses on measuring the "candlestick" share in the trend. This indicator uses an algorithm that considers price changes based on various parameters such as H/C (high price/close), H/O (high price/open), LC (low price/close), LO (low price/open). This allows for a more detailed analysis of price
Trend Orbital
Sabina Fik
Indicators
The "Trend Orbital" indicator is a tool for tracking trends in the financial asset market. It is based on the analysis of price data and provides a visual interpretation of the current direction of price movement. Options: InpAmplitude: Amplitude - determines the amount of volatility that the indicator takes into account when determining the trend. Group "Arrow": InpCodeUpArrow: Up Arrow Code - Defines the arrow symbol to display an uptrend. InpCodeDnArrow: Down Arrow Code - Defines the arrow
Market Might
Sabina Fik
Indicators
The Market Might indicator, despite its apparent simplicity, is based on complex analytical algorithms that allow you to accurately determine the moments of entry and exit from transactions. The signals generated by this indicator are accurate and timely, appearing directly on the current candle. The main task of the Market Might indicator is to determine the moments of entry and exit from trades. Therefore, it displays only the trend line and entry points, which provides a clear view of the m
Channel Hope
Sabina Fik
Indicators
This technical analysis indicator allows you to determine with high probability whether a trend or a flat pattern prevails in the market. It can be used both for trading within a channel and for breakout trading, provided that stop losses are used to protect against false signals. The indicator displays the channel in the form of lines located above and below the price, like other similar indicators. The upper and lower lines can also act as resistance and support levels. It quite accurately
Book Scheme
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Determining the current market trend is a key task for successful trading. It is for this purpose that the Book Scheme indicator was developed, which is an advanced algorithm for visually displaying a trend on a chart. Many traders dreamed of having reliable moving averages that kept up with the market. It was this dream that I turned into reality with the help of my indicator. Book Scheme allows you to predict future values ​​and create accurate signals for entering and exiting the market. T
Balanced Work
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Balanced Work Indicator: Your Gateway to Trend Trading Balanced Work is a trend-following indicator designed to simplify market analysis and trading decisions. This algorithmic tool draws two-colored dots along the price chart, connected by lines, offering a clear visual representation of market trends. The simplicity of this indicator lies in its color-coded signals: buy when a blue dot appears and sell when a red dot appears. It is particularly effective for scalping and pipsing, and it has p
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