Triple Moving Average EA MT5

4.43

I recommend you to read the product's blog (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the EA offers.

This Expert advisor's (EA) main strategy is to place trades when 3 moving averages (MA) are in consecutive alignment and at a certain distance from each other (it can be used for instance for a not very well known strategy used by some institutional traders, which involves the MAs 10, 20 and 30 on the D1 time frame). The EA works best on H1 and larger time frames. The Triple MA strategy (no matter which MA:s are used) should be considered as a long term strategy. There could be some bad months in a row. Therefore this EA is not for traders looking for frequent trades and constant profits over a short term. The default settings are optimized for EURUSD H1 (backtested 2015.01.01 - 2022.12.29, 224 trades, which means 0,52 trades in average per week).

It is also possible to trade regular crossovers of 2 MA:s, Hull moving average (HMA) color change and Heiken Ashi smoothed color change.

The EA has the possibility to trade multiple symbols from one chart. This option can be used in 4 different ways:

  1. All visible symbols in the Market Watch window
  2. Symbols given in an input parameter
  3. Symbols from preset files selected in a dialog box
  4. Symbols from preset files in a predefined folder (given by input parameter)

Regarding option 3 and 4 only some settings will be overtaken from the preset file. The rest will be used from the input parameters in the EA. The settings which will be loaded from each preset file are
marked with blue color in the blog. Also, for option 3 and 4 only files located directly under the Files folder, or a subfolder, are accessible.

    Features

    • Cand draw supply and demand zones on the chart which can be used as entry condition and/or adjust take profit and stop loss. This option is not available in multi symbol mode.
    • Spread, time (day, hour, minute) and news filters. The news filter will work in the strategy tester with events from the Metaquotes calendar.
    • Moving average trend, RSI, ADX, volume and momentum filters.
    • Possibility to select between adding a fixed lot or let the system set the lot size according to risk percentage.
    • Possibility to trade in a reverse way (buy when sell, sell when buy) by for instance setting a very wide distance between the MAs which could indicate a reversal.
    • Possibility to activate a cost averaging function (martingale).

    Input parameters

    The description and explanation of the input parameters can be found here.

    Important

    Please make sure that you first test the EA on a demo account and let at least 10 trades be done. Before going live please also test your setup in the strategy tester. Please be aware that I do not provide with any trading or money management advices, optimal settings, .set (preset) files (except for the ones you can download from the product's blog), strategy testing  or customized changes in the code. I will only be able to answer questions regarding the meaning of the input parameters, in case something should be unclear in the product's blog.

    The EA cannot be used with netting account types and does not work on renko or range charts.

    Reviews 9
    Elvis A Soares Lucas
    879
    Elvis A Soares Lucas 2022.08.29 01:02 
     

    After optimization I found a great set file for GBPUSD.

    Cazz223
    818
    Cazz223 2022.04.03 09:24 
     

    This is a marvelous piece of gem!!! I have got to buy it straight away after some TDS testings, before the price rises to $300 or even $900. It has the SL protection (most valuable if one wants to use it on funded programmes), ADR responsive to adapt to market conditions, and most importantly, the algo behind it is highly accurate in sporting good trade entry and exit points.

    I hope the author could provide some settings for other forex pairs or metal instruments as this robot will take lots of effort to optimize. Although it works perfectly by default for EURUSD.

    sudiang
    222
    sudiang 2021.10.11 06:17 
     

    Very helpfull ea, especially the hull, Jan also very supportive

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    mickaswah
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    mickaswah 2024.08.25 00:02 
     

    I have been using this EA on the "provide alert instead of trade" mode on 1m and 5m charts and then scalping out some pips. Its worked very well the past two days. I think it has a lot of potential to run as a full EA as well, but I need to put the time into backtesting it to find the ideal parameters. It provides a lot of functionality, and the author has taken the time to explain all the settings fully in a blog post. The supply and demand zones are also pretty neat.

    bob thomson
    585
    bob thomson 2023.10.30 16:59 
     

    Sorry but the Sets provided from the Author are not profitabel or have a profit factor of under 1.2...

    Tan Wei Choon
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    Tan Wei Choon 2023.05.29 14:05 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang
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    ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang 2022.11.30 12:11 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Elvis A Soares Lucas
    879
    Elvis A Soares Lucas 2022.08.29 01:02 
     

    After optimization I found a great set file for GBPUSD.

    Cazz223
    818
    Cazz223 2022.04.03 09:24 
     

    This is a marvelous piece of gem!!! I have got to buy it straight away after some TDS testings, before the price rises to $300 or even $900. It has the SL protection (most valuable if one wants to use it on funded programmes), ADR responsive to adapt to market conditions, and most importantly, the algo behind it is highly accurate in sporting good trade entry and exit points.

    I hope the author could provide some settings for other forex pairs or metal instruments as this robot will take lots of effort to optimize. Although it works perfectly by default for EURUSD.

    sudiang
    222
    sudiang 2021.10.11 06:17 
     

    Very helpfull ea, especially the hull, Jan also very supportive

    Michael
    82
    Michael 2020.08.12 09:35 
     

    This strategy is very helpful and very useful for me and the communication with Jan is very excellent, I really can recommend.

    Wan Ping Fei
    1690
    Wan Ping Fei 2020.07.03 07:38 
     

    Very special strategy,I really like it...👍👍👍👍👍 ---------- If the author can add grid options Will become a 6 star 24H5D EA...😍

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