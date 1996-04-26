PowerXXX

PowerXXX measures the power of the current candlestick and displays it in numerical format and colors.
The indicator can cover multiple timeframes and can be placed on the main chart or on the charts of the underlying indicators.
The number of timeframes is selectable, as well as the color levels according to the power expressed.
In the latest version, the power can be expressed as a function of the opening of the candle itself or as a function of the opening of the total candles before.
There is also the possibility to have an alert when all the timeframes have the same maximum color, from a defined timeframe to the last one (so as not to have an alert every time it changes e.g. M1, normally the alert is triggered from M15 and up).
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All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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Indicators
Indicator showing the breakout after at least X candles of the same sign, followed by an opposite candle. PARAMETERS: BARS TO SHOW = Story of Indicators (0 = all bars) Consecutive Bars for Breakout = How many Bars of the same direction and after a Bar with opposite direction Minimu Point between H/L = To consider a bar valid, she must have a Minimun Hi/Lw value Minimu Point between O/C = To consider a bar valid, she must have a Minimun Open/Close value Graphics are self-explanatory
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Dragon Trend
Marco Fornero Monia
Indicators
Trend indicator with Multi-level Take Profit indication. Possibility to setting in normal or Aggressive mode. Fully customizable in color and alarm. Very useful to understand the trend and where price could go No need to explain, see the images. You'll se the trend, 3 possibly target and stop loss (or other take profit) when the trend change. You can adopt various strategy, for example. 1) Open trade and try to close it at target 1 2) Open 2 trade, close 1 at target 1, stop in profit for 2 and t
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