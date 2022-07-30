Long Term Stats

Long term stats is a trend indicator. 

As the name suggests, it computes long term running average, standard deviation and min/max values

Average and standard deviation are plotted on the graph and deviation value is taken as input parameter (similarly to bollinger bands).

Historical minimum and maximum are plotted on the graph and updated for each bar, considering historical time series slope. (this is to somehow account for inflation/deflation)

Can be used as filter for signals, as trigger to get into the market or as parameter for position sizing.

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Michele Bini
Indicators
Double Correlation indicator (free) plots two windowed correlations in a separate window.  the size of window is taken as input before the two symbols to correlate to. Two symbols are taken as an input parameters as well as period length. and the two correlations are computed with the currently shown symbol ex: input GBPJPY and AUDNZD.  current symbol EURUSD then the following will be computed corr(EURUSD,GBPJPY) and corr(EURUSD,AUDNZD) The indicator can be useful to run a multi-symbol pair trad
FREE
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