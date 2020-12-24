The Effect indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. Simple, visual and efficient trend detection. Ready-made trading system. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator determines the trend with good probability. Uses just one parameter for settings. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and all timeframes.





You should remember that using a combination of forecasting tools, it is advisable to choose 2-3 indicators for trading. Otherwise, their abundance on the chart of the selected asset will mislead a novice trader. But even one indicator is not enough. Hope this indicator helps you! Happy trades everyone.