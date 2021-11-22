Breakout Range

This is a simple and efficient indicator based on market logic. The indicator creates a range chosen by a trader.

Trader selects only two parameters.

The first one is the number of candles that define the frame.

The second one is the number of candles needed for confirmation frame.

The indicator shows all situations in history and works with the actual movement of the market.

The indicator works on all timeframes. You are not limited by use of different timeframes, the indicator is able to adapt. On the screenshots, you can see basic settings.


Example setting

1; 1

This is actually an Inside Bar.

1 main candle, 1 candle must be inside the previous one. Simple...


Parameters

  • StartCandles - number of candles which create an imaginary frame (size)
  • NextCandles - number of candles which have to be inside the imaginary frame that is created from "start candles"
  • Tolerance - tolerance in points
  • TolerancePerc - tolerance in percent from the frame
  • MinRange - minimal size of the frame
  • MaxRange - maximum size of the frame
  • AdjustRange - enlarging the frame (next candles can mildly intersect the imaginary frame by chosen tolerance and thanks to Adjust Range, the size of the frame will increase by degree of intersection)
  • MultiRange - possibility of more frames drawn into each other
  • Start/Next Range Color - color
  • ShowAlarm - true/false
  • AlarmDistance - how many points after the intersection of range the alarm sounds
Recommended products
Fibonacci Trend Marker
Grigoriy Malychenko
Indicators
Fibonacci Trend Marker   — is a trend indicator that analyzes the behavior of the current candle relative to the High-Low (HL) range of previous candles using Fibonacci retracement levels. It visually tracks trend strength, signaling potential weakening or reversal through a change in candle color. Features: Designed for trend-focused traders, it helps quickly identify trend changes based on Fibonacci levels. Effective on any timeframe with sufficient market volatility, when a sequence of 3–5 c
Signal Eskiya
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Signal Eskiya, in addition to channel lines, reflects entry signals in the form of arrows. Trading strategies using the channel indicator belong to the classic methods of technical analysis, are easy to execute, and therefore available even to beginners. Price ranges work equally well on any trading assets and timeframes, they can be used both independently and with additional confirmation from oscillators and market volumes. American traders say: “Trend is your friend”, which means “Trend is
Smart Pivot Points MT4
Alexandr Saprykin
Indicators
Smart Pivot Points for MetaTrader 4 — Clear Levels for Smart Trading Smart Pivot Points is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 4 that automatically calculates and displays a full set of key trading levels on the chart. It transforms the chaos of price action into a clear structured map, highlighting support, resistance, price balance, and potential target zones. Designed for traders who value clarity, the tool works in any market: Forex, cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum), stock indices,
Moving Pivot Average Fibonacci
Daifallah Alamri
Indicators
Moving pivot Average Fibonacci The  indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period. The indicator determines the moving Fibonacci levels for the day or any time interval to assess the price movement range from the time average. The indicator helps predict the expected high or low for the day based on historical time data. The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and use it in a variety of trading strategies. If you have any question about the
Open Momentum
Claus Dietrich
Indicators
Optimized for Asia- London- US- Open-Session  the best Features from MOMENTUM-SOLO true Momentum - time-based Indicator it's based on a self-developed candle Pattern, in relation to the ATR Filter Daytime Weekdays Moving Averages Keltner-Channel MACD Advantages Optimised for Asia- London- US- Open-Session choose your personal times to trade - select Daytime and Weekdays Keltner-Channel => to reduce market noise - sideways movement will be hidden 3x Moving Averages => for the Trend,
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
Fibonacci Of Yesterday
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
As a forex trader, you understand the power of the Fibonacci trading strategy in technical analysis. However, manually drawing and adjusting Fibonacci levels can be time consuming. That's where the Fibonacci Of Yesterday EA comes in to save you valuable time. It's designed specifically for trading using the Fibonacci strategy based on the previous day's price action, this innovative tool automates the identification of entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on Fibonacci levels. This aut
Advanced Chart Patterns Tracker
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
NO REPAINT ADVANCED CHART PATTERN INDICATOR By definition, a price ( chart)  pattern is a recognizable configuration of price movement that is identified using a series of  trendlines  and/or curves. When a price pattern signals a change in trend direction, it is known as a reversal pattern; a continuation pattern occurs when the trend continues in its existing direction following a brief pause. Advanced Chart Pattern Tracker is designed to find the MOST ACCURATE patterns. A special script is a
Order Block Type I
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
OBTE = Order Block Type I OBTI Indicator MT4 is the most accurate and customizable indicator on the market. It was developed to facilitate the analysis of operations based on candlestick patterns and supply-demand zones. These zones are possible movement reversal points. For this indicator is generated by the order block of smart money concept. Input parameters: 1. Multiple timeframes : M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1 W1 MN1 2. Default input: H1 H4 D1 W1 MN1 3. Notifications / Send Emails / Notification
Fibonacci Trend MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me In a volatile trading environment, a powerful and intuitive analysis tool can help you seize opportunities quickly. Fibonacci Trend Scanner not only integrates traditional Fibonacci indicator features, SuperTrend but also expands functionality with currency pair scanning, multi-timeframe
Volumatic VIDyA MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumatic VIDYA (Variable Index Dynamic Average) is an advanced indicator designed to track trends and analyze buy-sell pressure within each phase of a trend. By utilizing the Variable Index Dynamic Average as a core dynamic smoothing technique, this tool provides critical insights into
Projection Trend
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
Projection Trend - a Forex arrow indicator without redrawing does not change its signals when the market situation changes, does not adjust to the chart. The signals given by him are unambiguous. Traders build a trading system that provides good signals 80-90% of the time. The indicator showing the points of entry and exit from the market with arrows is able to bring results not only in the Forex market, but also when working with binary options. You can buy it and install it in MetaTrader you
Master Phi
Chantal Sala
Indicators
Master Phi is an indicator based on Fibonacci numbers. It analyzes the percentage values returning the proportion of the Golden Section. You can customize values and set custom levels so you will create your personal Trading. The attention on the minimums and the maximums of timeframes allows accurate analysis in order to intercept very precisely the trading levels after the various impulse movements. Input Values Time_Frame to analyze LEVELS SETTINGS 9 levels (in percentage) 9 colors LINE SETT
Swing High Low Fibonacci
Frank Wesley Iii Mccallister
Indicators
This indicator identifies the major and minor swing high and low points on a chart. It then takes the most recent swing and draws a fibonacci pattern of retracement and extension levels to give you an idea of where price may move next. It allow allows you to set a pair of moving averages to help identify the direction of the overall trend. There are configuration parameters for the major and minor swing and the moving averages.
VaviStar retracement indicator
Gabriele Tedeschi
Indicators
VaviStar is an indicator based on trend retracements determined by ZigZag segments. It is theorized, and statistics confirm, that stocks react to certain retracement levels. Many use Fibonacci retracement levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 61.8%). It is assumed that once the price goes beyond the 61.8% retracement, we can already speak of a trend reversal. This indicator allows you to comfortably chart a segment of the ZigZag with the relative operating levels chosen. With a reversal mindset , you can use it
MT4 SMC Indicator By Balogun
Nigeria
Indicators
BALOGUN SMC ELITE — Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator KEY FEATURES: Strict BUY/SELL Alternation — Only 1 BUY followed by 1 SELL (no signal spam) Non-Repainting Signals — Signals confirmed on closed bars only Zone-Limited NO TRADE Markers — Clear visual zones showing when NOT to trade Multi-Factor Confluence Scoring — 0-100% quality score per setup Professional Dashboard — Real-time trend, confluence, and signal status Multi-Channel Alerts — Popup, Push, Email, and S
Fibo label
Damir Satridinov
5 (2)
Indicators
Индикатор рисует уровни Фибоначчи с выделенными Ценовыми метками.При установке индикатора на график необходимо создать трендовую линию с именем указанным в поле" Unique name of trend line to place fib on ". По умолчанию имя=" Unique name of trend line to place fib on"  =     "+"    .В индикаторе можно заменить уровни фибоначчи по своему усмотрению.Также меняются цвет,стиль,толщина линий и т. д.
FREE
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
Pivot levels Auto V1
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicators
What Is a Pivot Point? A pivot point is a technical analysis indicator, or calculations, used to determine the overall trend of the market over different time frames. The pivot point itself is simply the average of the intraday high and low, and the closing price from the previous trading day. On the subsequent day, trading above the pivot point is thought to indicate ongoing bullish sentiment, while trading below the pivot point indicates bearish sentimen How to Use Pivot Points The very ess
Non Repaint Arrow indicator and EA
Hakan Gule
Indicators
My indicator is 1000%, it never repaints, it works in every time period, there is only 1 variable, it sends notifications to your phone even if you are on vacation instead of at work, in a meeting, and there is also a robot version of this indicator With a single indicator you can get rid of indicator garbage It is especially suitable for scalping in the m1 and m5 time frames on the gold chart, and you can see long trends in the h1 time frame.
Fibonacci Calculator
Jalitha K Johny
Indicators
Fibonacci calculator is used with Elliot Waves, it can generate remarkable results. A trader could use these levels or ratios to find high probability trades with very small stop loss. You may also use these ratios to find Elliott Waves extensions and to book profit near those levels. For Elliot Wave experts, Fibonacci calculator is a highly useful tool that can assist them in calculating Fibonacci extension and retracement levels for the market price. The indicator proves itself as a useful one
Double Fractal Entry Bot MT4
Denys Babiak
Experts
Double Fractal Entry Bot trades automatically using fractal breakouts or rebounds. It detects precise entry points, places SL and TP based on market structure, and includes logic to manage risk and avoid false signals. Simple, smart, and powerful. This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143608 Double Fractal Entry Bot is an intelligent trading robot based on the proven logic of the Double Fractal Entry indicator. It analyzes price using upper a
No Marti No Party
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90395 MT5 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99545 Introducing the "No Marti No Party" Expert Advisor (EA): the epitome of aggressive trading strategies. This EA is not for the faint-hearted, as it operates on a high-risk, high-reward principle that can either lead to substantial gains or significant losses. The name says it all – Martingale strategy is at the core of this EA. It's designed to aggressively double down on losing
Supply Demand Dashboard
Jan Flodin
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol supply and demand zone dashboard indicator sends alerts when the price has reached a supply/demand zone. It is also possible to use it to be alerted about regular double tops/bottoms instead of zones. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. It is possible to use RSI, divergence (MACD, OsMA, RSI or Awesome) a
Price Momentum Alerts
Danny Austin Elvy
Indicators
Introduction In the fast-paced world of financial market trading, success often hinges on the ability to spot and leverage trends. Among the various strategies available, momentum trading stands out as a powerful tool for traders seeking to capitalize on market movements. In this article, we will delve into the concept of momentum, its significance in trading, and the numerous benefits it offers to traders. What is Momentum? Momentum in trading refers to the tendency of assets to continue moving
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Indicators
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
Super Channel Pro
Mati Maello
Indicators
This indicator Super Channel Pro indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator channel period. deviation - displays indicator channel deviation. deviation2 - displays indicator channel deviation. How to understand the status: If the arrow is green, trend is up. If the arrow is red, trend is down. ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Global Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Global Trend Indicator, shows the signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, the risk factor can be optimally distributed. Settings: Uses all one parameter for settings. Choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble it so that the appropriate graph has a projection of extremes. Parameters: Length - the number of bars for calculating the indicator. Use
Stop Grabber Pattern MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator determines a special pattern of Joe Dinapoli. It gives very high probability buy and sell signals. Indicator does not repaint. Indicator Usage Buy Signal ''B'' Entry : Market buy order at signal bar close Stop : Low of signal bar Take Profit : First swing high Sell Signal ''S'' Entry : Market sell order at signal bar close Stop : High of signal bar Take Profit : First swing low Indicator Parameters Fast EMA : External Parameter (should be kept as default) Slow EMA: External Parame
Swing Reader
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicators
Read Elliott wave principle automatically. With the Swing Reader, you can easily read the Elliott Wave Principle through an automatic system. With swing, we mean a ZigZag market that is created by a breakout of its standard deviation. You can set the deviation manually, or you can let the indicator do it automatically (setting the deviation to zero). Advantages you get Never repaints. Points showing a horizontal line, in which statistically a long wave ends. Candles showing a vertical line in
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (39)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
4 (1)
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
More from author
Marcus
Petr Plechac
Indicators
Marcus = market customization is 3 in 1 indicator. Universal business tool from professional traders that helps visualizing interesting market situations. Preview markets using price action and sentiment in the market. Three tools necessary to understand the market situation and the anticipation of further movement. Finally, you will see what parquet traders see. With these tools, you will see the important supports and resistances. It shows you the entry of big players on the market. The indica
Hidden123Gap
Petr Plechac
Indicators
Hidden123Gap (123Gap) is universal business tool from the professional traders that helps to visualize market situation. It previews markets using a price action and a sentiment in the market. The tool is necessary to understand the market situation and the anticipation of further movement. Finally, you will see how traders estimate the market. With this tool, you will see important supports and resistances. It shows you the entry of big players on the market. The indicator works on all timefram
PivotHighLow
Petr Plechac
1 (1)
Indicators
PivotHighLow. Universal business tool from professional traders that helps to visualize interest market situations. It previews markets using a price action and sentiment in the market. Tool is necessary to understand the market situation and the anticipation of further movement. Finally, you will see how traders estimate the market. With this tool, you will see important supports and resistances. It shows you the entry of big players on the market. The indicator works on all timeframes. You are
InitialBalance
Petr Plechac
Indicators
InitialBalance. Universal business tool from professional traders that helps to visualize interest market situations. It previews markets using a price action and sentiment in the market. Tool necessary to understand the market situation and the anticipation of further movement. Finally, you will see how traders estimate the market. Who knows the first steps in the market can estimate the point where the market will stop and reflect! With this tool, you will see important supports and resistance
Extender
Petr Plechac
Indicators
Extender represents a multifunctional indicator which can be used for own investing strategy or can be easily adopted as a part your own investing strategy. After installation as a secondary indicator you can see a multiframe visualization of selected timeframes of analyzed underlying asset. The multiframe visualization has a few modifications which can be selected in section Indicator Setup. Input parameters Indicator setup Timeframes – definition of selected timeframes for visualization, e.g.
Sensor
Petr Plechac
Utilities
Sensor utility is a tool for protecting the capital against unexpected market movements. Today's markets are unpredictable. Are you afraid of big moves? This tool monitors the movements of the market and may remove pending orders or open positions while increased volatility. The utility works with the actual movement of the market. The indicator works on all timeframes. You are not limited by use of different timeframes, the indicator is able to adapt. On the screenshots, you can see basic setti
Manager
Petr Plechac
Utilities
A new way of managing your trades – efficiently, automatically and with no emotions. Control various markets and manage many different trades at one moment. Grasp your competitive advantage and ultimately find out what profitable trading looks like! Trademanager is a piece of software developed for MT4 platforms. This tool enables you to completely set up all parameters for many different trades on many different markets – at one time and with no emotions as psychological obstacles. Must-need to
Price level Alert
Petr Plechac
Indicators
Price level alert is a software that gives you an overview of your all drawn levels (supports and resistances) for more than 10 markets in only one elegant table which you can see right in your chart. Price alert is not only this, it also sends you notification (alert) when a market has reached one of your predefined levels. Therefore, this is a must-have tool for all traders who want to cut the time sitting in front of a computer significantly and not to miss any trade. Settings (inputs) Symbo
BaseLine Balance
Petr Plechac
Indicators
The Baseline Balance tool shows multiple pivot lines for short, mid and long time market cycles. Thus trader can easy identify local or global S/R (support/resistance) levels for better timing of investments and entries to the market. Due to the multifunctional menu directly on chart the settings is fast and accurate. Pivot lines are generated for H1, H4, Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Yearly timeshares. Menu on chart shows following settings: Line Display Settings Middle_Lines – shows middle calculati
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review