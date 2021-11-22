Breakout Range

This is a simple and efficient indicator based on market logic. The indicator creates a range chosen by a trader.

Trader selects only two parameters.

The first one is the number of candles that define the frame.

The second one is the number of candles needed for confirmation frame.

The indicator shows all situations in history and works with the actual movement of the market.

The indicator works on all timeframes. You are not limited by use of different timeframes, the indicator is able to adapt. On the screenshots, you can see basic settings.





Example setting

1; 1

This is actually an Inside Bar.

1 main candle, 1 candle must be inside the previous one. Simple...





Parameters