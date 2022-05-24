Binary Indicator Trading

3

.

Simple Trading System Update

!!! Follow this link to see our Strategy !!! (With auto trade indicator)


Description

This is an indicator Free Version and showing only history signals, Not real time.

Binary Deal Trading Indicator is an indicator on MT4 for Binary Option Trading. It forecasts the overbought / oversold level, Reversal and Fractal point. This indicator will help you to decide a reversal price on any time frame (Recommend M1, M5 and M15). The expiry time is 5-15 minutes after receive signal.

 

Features

High win rate

Non-repaint signal 100%

Pre-signals (Warning signals) alert before the confirmed signals (before one candle)

Works in any time frame. M5 and M15 are recommended

Message pop-up with sound alerts on PC, notification to phone

Martingale strategy can be used for 1-3 candles (Martingale step)

Asset (Free version): ETHUSD, GEURCHF, CHFJPY, NZDJPY (all features is the same as paid version).

However, another assets, the historical arrow are shown (not showing on the current bar).

Parameters

Period bars            The number of bars are used for calculation

Fast volatility       To calculate market direction on low timeframe

                            Increase this value, to increase signal but low accuracy

Slow volatility       To calculate market direction on high timeframe

                            Increase this value, to increase signal but low accuracy

Price volatility      To calculate price swig and movement on current timeframe

                            Increase this value, to increase signal but low accuracy

Display      Warning signals before entry trade (Before one candle)

                Arrow to entry trading (Confirmed signal)

                All signals are not repaint


Do not trade during a red news or bad news condition

Do not trade on the strongest or weakest currency


I hope the indicators to be a good trading tool for you. If you have any question, please feel free to send me a message. I will respond as soon as possible.


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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Indicators
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yalewang
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yalewang 2023.05.04 16:46 
 

goood

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