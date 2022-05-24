Binary Indicator Trading
- Indicators
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Sukunthakan NgernbamrungI am interested in financial market, forex and cryptocurrency. I have been trading over 3 years and learning many strategies by yourself via many methods.
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 17 February 2023
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Simple Trading System Update
!!! Follow this link to see our Strategy !!! (With auto trade indicator)
Description
This is an indicator Free Version and showing only history signals, Not real time.
Binary Deal Trading Indicator is an indicator on MT4 for Binary Option Trading. It forecasts the overbought / oversold level, Reversal and Fractal point. This indicator will help you to decide a reversal price on any time frame (Recommend M1, M5 and M15). The expiry time is 5-15 minutes after receive signal.
Features
High win rate
Non-repaint signal 100%
Pre-signals (Warning signals) alert before the confirmed signals (before one candle)
Works in any time frame. M5 and M15 are recommended
Message pop-up with sound alerts on PC, notification to phone
Martingale strategy can be used for 1-3 candles (Martingale step)
Asset (Free version): ETHUSD, GEURCHF, CHFJPY, NZDJPY (all features is the same as paid version).
However, another assets, the historical arrow are shown (not showing on the current bar).
Parameters
Period bars The number of bars are used for calculation
Fast volatility To calculate market direction on low timeframe
Increase this value, to increase signal but low accuracy
Slow volatility To calculate market direction on high timeframe
Increase this value, to increase signal but low accuracy
Price volatility To calculate price swig and movement on current timeframe
Increase this value, to increase signal but low accuracy
Display Warning signals before entry trade (Before one candle)
Arrow to entry trading (Confirmed signal)
All signals are not repaint
Do not trade during a red news or bad news condition
Do not trade on the strongest or weakest currency
I hope the indicators to be a good trading tool for you. If you have any question, please feel free to send me a message. I will respond as soon as possible.
goood