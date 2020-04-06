Gold Pyramid EA

 Gold Pyramid EA is a multi-functional expert advisor for the MetaTrader 4 terminals. Gold Pyramid EA is an automatic trading robot to trade   Gold(XAUUSD). The algorithm of the expert advisor allows you to trade both with the trend and against the trend. Trading with the trend is structured in such a way that each new order is opened only if the previous order has a Stop Loss in the profit zone. Trading against the trend is conducted in order to close unprofitable positions with a profit. The advisor has a large number of settings that allow you to conduct conservative, aggressive or scalping trading of financial instruments. If you do not have experience using EA, you can use the default setting with small capital.


Advantages

  • Easy to configure
  • Suitable for beginners and professionals
  • It can work with any financial instruments
  • It can be optimized in the strategy tester
  • It can trade on any time periods
  • It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend
  • It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging
  • The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account
  • Use the default settings unless you have tested for your own.


Recommendation


RECOMMENDATION
Symbol 
 XAUUSD
Timeframe    M5 1H
Account   ECN 
Minimum deposit   200

***Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2).





