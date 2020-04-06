Gold Pyramid EA is a multi-functional expert advisor for the MetaTrader 4 terminals. Gold Pyramid EA is an automatic trading robot to trade Gold(XAUUSD). The algorithm of the expert advisor allows you to trade both with the trend and against the trend. Trading with the trend is structured in such a way that each new order is opened only if the previous order has a Stop Loss in the profit zone. Trading against the trend is conducted in order to close unprofitable positions with a profit. The advisor has a large number of settings that allow you to conduct conservative, aggressive or scalping trading of financial instruments. If you do not have experience using EA, you can use the default setting with small capital.





Advantages Easy to configure

Suitable for beginners and professionals

It can work with any financial instruments

It can be optimized in the strategy tester

It can trade on any time periods

It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend

It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging

The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account

Use the default settings unless you have tested for your own.





Recommendation



Symbol

XAUUSD Timeframe M5 1H Account ECN Minimum deposit 200



***Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2).















