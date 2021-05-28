🥇 Sense Pro - a highly customizable Expert Advisor for MetaTrader terminals that uses a grid trading algorithm.

It works simultaneously in 2 directions: along the trend and against the trend. Trading in the direction of the trend works on the principle of closing profitable positions using Take Profit or Trailing Stop (configurable in the settings). Trading in the direction against the trend works by opening averaging orders to close losing positions at a profit.

The EA has a wide range of settings, is flexibly configurable, and can conduct aggressive, conservative and progressive trading.

Group help: @ telegram Set-files, settings and product news: @telegram

🪅 The algorithm of the advisor

The EA opens deals in 2 directions: along the trend and against the trend.

A trade opened following a trend is closed if the profitability condition is reached, either using Trailing Stop or using Take Profit, depending on the selected configuration. After completing a trade, a trade is opened in the same direction with the same lot, thus making the most of the trend trading.

In the case of a deal open against the trend, additional averaging orders are opened in order to quickly and efficiently reduce a losing position and increase profits, and, ultimately, close the entire grid of orders as quickly as possible. A deal can also be closed using Trailing Stop, or using Take Profit, depending on the settings.

Trailing Stop and Take Profit in the EA are virtual, so it guarantees that the broker will not see them.

📝 Advantages of the advisor

Can work with any financial instruments in the MetaTrader terminal

Knows how to trade with the trend and against the trend

Easy to use for beginners, yet has a wide range of customization options for professionals

Can be optimized in the strategy tester

Can trade on any timeframe

Easy to customize

Official Telegram support

Working and effective .set files in the telegram channel

💡 Recommendations when using the Expert Advisor

We recommend using ECN accounts & nbsp;

Choose a broker that does not have too strong restrictions on the lot size (ideally, the maximum lot size is at least 100)

Test in real-world conditions and allow enough time

For reliable testing, use VPS servers

Do not forget to control the work of the Expert Advisor and adjust the settings if necessary

The risks should be moderate, be careful when using the advisor



