BeST Elliot Wave Oscillator Strategies MT5

BeST_ Elliot Wave Oscillator Strategies is an MT5 indicator which by default is the difference of two SMAs displayed as a histogram fluctuating around zero while a Signal Line generates Entry Signals either in a Reverse or in a Normal Mode and it is a very powerful tool that very often exploits huge market movements.

Signal Line comes in 2 types:
  • Advanced Get Type – like the corresponding one used in the homonym analysis package
  • Mov. Average Type – as a Moving Average of the Elliot Oscillator

Indicator’s features
  • Easy to trade producing clear Entry signals displayed as Arrows at the EWO and its Signal Line crossing points
  • Not repainting or backpainting Signals
  • Uses 4 selectable and fully configurable Entry Filters of common use (only for Reverse Entries Mode)
  • Customizable colors and sizes
  • It implements performance statistics (mainly for the Reversed Entries Mode)
  • It implements all MT5 Alerts (sound/message,email,push notification)

You can Maximize the product's potentialitty by using our offer for every customer who has already purchased the indicator which is a very useful  Multi-Scanner Indicator displaying % Success Ratio and Profit Factor (P/L) in order to find the most promising trading setups (Symbols and Timeframes).


Input Parameters

=== Basic Settings

  • Elliot Oscillator's Signal Type – select Signal’s type
  • Reverse_Entries Mode – select Entries Mode (Reverse or Normal)
  • Oscillator’s parameters – select MAs forming EWO parameters
  • MA Signal’s parameters – select MA Signal Line parameters

=== Entry Filters Settings

  • Entry_Filter – select  Filter Type (Inactive by default)

      1. Single MA_Filtering Method Settings
      2. Two MAs_Filtering Method Settings
      3. MinCrossingPercentage_Filtering Method Settings
      4. ADXPMDI_Filtering Method Settings

      === Level Settings

      • Level Value – select Oscillator’s Level value (by default is the Zero-Line)

      === Displaying Settings - select which chart objects and features to show/activate and select the color, size and distances of drawn objects

      === Arrows Settings - select Entry arrows / signals features

      === Alert Settings - for controlling the use of all MT5 alerts

      For EA Developers
      • Buy Arrows:    Buffer = 2
      • Sell Arrows:    Buffer = 3




