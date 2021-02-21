VolumeDeltaPercentRange

The formula was used in past for volume wave analysis. VDPR reconsiders it for bar-wise volume delta analysis.

Algo-traders had a limited level of details about volumes in past. Specifically, quotes contained total volume per bar (in addition to OHLC), but volume delta information was missing. To overcome this limitation traders invented workarounds for volume delta analysis, such as the one based on zigzag waves, built on price. Having a zigzag, it's easy to assume that the sum of all volumes during upward edge constitutes buying volumes, whereas the sum on downward edge is the selling volumes. Hence, one can accumulate the buying and selling parts for several waves (usually collected for 5 days or more) and find an estimation of the volume delta.

This is only a rough estimation, used in past due to the lack of other, more precise methods. In reality, the volume breakdown between buyers and sellers does not follow price waves all the time. Instead, price and volume tend to show divergencies now and then, and this is considered very strong predictive signal for price reversal. Yet if you estimate volumes based on zigzag, you add artificial dependency of volumes from price, damping potential signals.

Today, algo-trading software such as MetaTrader 5 allows us to download deep tick history for every instrument (including single trade volume and direction) and build fine-grained volume delta per bar or any required interval. Moreover, using the tick-level volumes we can calculate (1) exact volume delta on every hypothetical zigzag edge and compare it with old estimation based on (2) straightforward unidirectional summation. For example, VolumeDeltaWaves indicator supports these 2 modes under the options: "signed" and "absolute" cumulative wave respectively.

Certainly, the signed accumulation preserves more info and provides more accurate results. This mode means summation of volume deltas from every bar with respect of their own sign, regardless of direction of corresponding edge. Then the sum of waves' volumes becomes equivalent to the sum of included bars' volumes. As a result, zigzag waves are not required anymore