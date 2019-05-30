BeST Trend Exploiter MT5

5


BeST_Trend Exploiter is a Metatrader Indicator  based on a smart proprietary algorithm which can detect the market Median Trend while it filters out the noise providing Buy and Sell Signals and also wherever it is applicable it provides us with TP Levels of High Probability. Additionally as it has Built Inside all the necessary features it can be used as a Complete Strategy of very Impressive Results.

Essential Advantages of the Indicator
  • Clear and Easily Understandable trading rules.
  • Real Time Updated Trades’ Statistics Calculation Table.
  • Never repaints the Entry Points (Arrows) neither the TP Levels.
  • All Signals are always on the "Close of the bar".
  • Runs in all symbols and timeframes.
  • Comes up with sound Metatrader alert, email and push notification (for Entry and TP levels).
  • Cooperative with Expert Advisor development

Trading Rules

===  Enter a Trade - Enter a BUY or SELL Signal at the next Bar’s Opening.

      ===  Exit a Trade -  Exit all position with a profit or a loss at the next opposite Entry Signal in every case, regardless of the appearance or not of a TP level or  Exit all position with profit at the 1st TP level if and wherever it occurs or Partial exit with profit at the 1st TP level if and wherever it occurs – and close the remaining position with additional profit at the 2nd TP - if it occurs- or anyway at the next opposite Entry Signal even with a loss.

          Note: The next opposite Entry Signal is always the Stop Level either with a profit (TP) or with a loss (SL). Also preferably we use the less noisy H4 or H1 timeframes 

          Input Parameters
            == Basic Settings - for selecting  LB Period for calculating the Median Trend and the TP Factor for calculating the distance of the TP levels
                    == Displaying Settings - for selecting which chart objects and features to show / activate.

                    == Graphical Settings - for selecting the color, size and distance of drawn objects.

                    == Panel Settings - for selecting to show or not the panel and choosing its colors.

                    == Alert Settings - for controlling the use of Entry and Exit alerts.


                    For EA Developers
                    • Buy Arrow  and    Sell Arrow :    Buffers = 0,1
                    • TP Long     and    TP Short   :    Buffers = 2,3


                    Reviews 1
                    Marcel Bühler
                    1530
                    Marcel Bühler 2021.05.13 21:16 
                     

                    Very good entries and exits, supports and resistances maybe misses some. Adjustable look for each taste.

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                    Marcel Bühler
                    1530
                    Marcel Bühler 2021.05.13 21:16 
                     

                    Very good entries and exits, supports and resistances maybe misses some. Adjustable look for each taste.

                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    34601
                    Reply from developer Eleni Koulocheri 2021.05.14 00:28
                    Thanks for your kind words and your comments and especially for your 5 stars. BeST Regards Eleni
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