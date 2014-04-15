FourAverageMT5

FourAverage is a new word in trend detection. With the development of information technology and a large number of participants, financial markets are becoming less amenable to analysis by outdated indicators. Conventional technical analysis tools, such as a Moving Average or Stochastic, in their pure form are not able to determine the direction of a trend or its reversal. Can one indicator indicate the correct direction of the future price, without changing its parameters, based on the history of 14 years? At the same time, do not lose adequacy with sideways market movements? Answer: yes, it can.

Our team has developed an indicator that has a fairly powerful and effective mechanism for adapting to changing market conditions. In 2025, the leading trend indicator “FourAverage” is entering a new phase of development. Modern cryptocurrency and stock markets seem to have been created for this indicator. The unique smoothing formula allows you to adjust (identify patterns) the indicator for any features of a currency pair or other instrument. Now, in order to make a profit, one indicator is enough, and this is just the beginning. In combination with other tools or as a signal filter, the benefits of FourAverage are enormous. The indicator has a built-in function that draws arrows and displays the result of the previous trade on the indicator. This makes it very convenient to check the history.

It is very easy to use this trend indicator. 1) Identify an asset with good growth potential. 2) Use a set of built-in indicator settings or select your own option. 3) You are waiting for a signal from the indicator to open a deal. 4) Open a position and get a profit and an exit point if a negative scenario starts to unfold.

The indicator has built-in settings. You can order the addition of a new set of settings. Just write in the reviews for this indicator which symbol and timeframe you need.

The indicator does not redraw on the bars that have formed. If the bar is closed, the indicator readings remain unchanged. The indicator works on any timeframe from M1 to MN.


Indicator Parameters:

  • PreSets - Here you can select ready-made sets of settings or select the manual mode. When you select a ready-made set, the following parameters stop working.
  • FAcalculationsettings - Parameters for calculating the histogram of the indicator. All parameters except "Filtr" have a recommended operating range of values from 1 to 200.
Reviews 4
Zentrader2015
1470
Zentrader2015 2020.03.26 00:48 
 

Really like it!

Wan Ping Fei
1690
Wan Ping Fei 2019.01.06 04:27 
 

This is a good EA, but it is really cool. Full of curability

The most powerful indicator I have used so far....:)

GoldBaron XauUsd EA MT5
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (1)
Experts
"GoldBaron" is a fully automatic trading robot. Designed for gold trading (XAUUSD). Just install a trading expert on the XAUUSD hourly chart and see the power of predicting future gold prices. $100 is enough for an aggressive start. The recommended deposit is from $300. A year ago, we made a breakthrough in the development of technical indicators on the stock exchange. We have managed to create a completely new concept. Indicators using it do not adjust to history, but really reveal real and eff
Moving Average Cross Signal
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (6)
Indicators
If you trade with moving averages, this indicator will be your best assistant. Here's what it can do: it shows signals when two moving averages intersect (for example, a fast moving average breaks through a slow moving average from bottom to top - growth is possible). It notifies you in all ways: it beeps in the terminal, sends a notification to your phone and an email to your email — now you definitely won't miss a deal. It can be flexibly adjusted: you can choose exactly how to calculate the m
FREE
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
UniversalMA MT5
Mikhail Sergeev
4.8 (51)
Indicators
A moving average with huge customization options. 10 types of smoothing. 12 price options to build. The possibility of discretization of the resulting moving. Quick code. The ability to use in experts without restrictions. The UniversalMA indicator combines the most popular construction methods used in modern trading. Thus, it is no longer necessary to have many different indicators. Indicator Based Expert Advisor Moving averages are price-based lagging indicators that display the average price
FREE
UniversalMA EA
Mikhail Sergeev
3.67 (3)
Experts
Create, explore, earn! The Expert Advisor allows you to build fully automatic trading systems based on a powerful and universal indicator that smoothes the price of an instrument. Create your own trading system with a set of rules integrated into the EA. Test your idea in the strategy tester. Use it in real trading for profit or as an additional tool. On 10/19/2021, we published a completely free UniversalMA indicator for MetaTrader 5. UniversalMA is a moving average with huge customization opti
Price Canal and Candle Pattern Signal Alert MT5
Mikhail Sergeev
Indicators
A smart assistant for accurate and timely market entries. The indicator beeps and alerts when the price reaches the levels. You can set support and resistance levels manually or entrust it to the algorithm. At the moment when the price reaches the level, candle patterns are additionally marked. The unique candle patterns are a symbiosis of classic patterns and patterns of breakdown and rebound levels. For highly profitable trading on the stock exchange, in most cases, placing orders is not enoug
FREE
Cross 2 MovingAverage Histogram Signal Alert MT5
Mikhail Sergeev
Indicators
The indicator shows the difference between two moving averages in the form of a histogram. Moving averages have huge customization options. It notifies you in all ways when the color of the histogram changes: it beeps in the terminal, sends a notification to the phone and an email to the mail — now you definitely won't miss a deal. A completely free moving average intersection indicator in the form of lines on the chart: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148478 Your feedback is very importa
FREE
TrendEA FourAverage
Mikhail Sergeev
3 (2)
Experts
The trend Expert was created specifically to find optimal parameters for the "FourAverage" indicator. The ADVISER trades in the always in a deal mode (closing a buy deal and immediately opening the opposite one). This approach makes it possible to identify the ability of indicators to determine the trend as accurately as possible. The Expert Advisor is fully automatic and has the ability to manage capital using the Martingale method. The default settings are for "XAUUSD(GOLD) H1". The indicator
FREE
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Experts
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Moving Average Cross EA
Mikhail Sergeev
Experts
The Expert Advisor opens positions at the intersection of two moving averages. It has a wide range of options for entering and exiting a position. It is perfect for automating market entry or creating and testing your own strategy based on two moving averages. Additional advantages of the expert Advisor include an intuitive interface with detailed settings of trading parameters, the ability to test on historical data and optimize strategies for various market conditions. The risk management syst
IlanisMT5
Mikhail Sergeev
3.86 (7)
Experts
Ilanis is an Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
IlanisNeuro
Mikhail Sergeev
3.75 (4)
Experts
IlanisNeuro is a modification of Ilanis . The EA uses averaging. Neural network is used for opening positions. The network has been trained on seven major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD) for the period 2004-2017. Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/fastinvestments The free version of the Expert Advisor: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/25165 Ilanis Expert Advisor Does not require setting the parameters. Ready to work on E
