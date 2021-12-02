BeST Hull Single MA Strategy MT5

Generally the Hull Moving Average (HMA - developed by Alan Hull) is a directional trend indicator. It captures the current state of the market and uses recent price action to determine if conditions are bullish or bearish relative to historical data. According to Alan Hull the HMA almost eliminates lag altogether and manages to improve smoothing at the same time.

Alan Hull recommends using his moving average for directional signals and not for crossovers which could be distorted by the lag.

DSM (i.e. Directional Slope Method) used by this indicator often is a much better choise than the basic crossover methods (see about at “Trading Systems That Work” by Thomas Stridsman). Based on this logic added to the Hull MAs logic this indicator signals Long and Short reversed trades according to the Directional method and so resulting to the Hull Single MA Strategy.



Also at the closing of every trade there is a record of the resulting pips.It is a clear and helpful indication of the prograssive distribution of Total Profit which refers to all so far closed trades. You can Maximize its potentiality by using our free offer for everyone who purchased the product that is a very useful Multi-Scanner Indicator displaying % Success Ratio and Profit Factor (P/L) in order to find the most promising trading setups (Symbols and Timeframes).



Input Parameters





Hull_MA Period

Hull_MA Method

Hull_MA Price

Displaying Settings

Show Chart Background Color Changes according to Trade Type

Show Entry Price Level

Show Vertical Line for Current Trade's Signal Bar

Display Info Panel

Info Panel Text Color

Graphical Settings Buy Price Line Color

Buy Price Line Size

Sell Price Line Color

Sell Price Line Size

Color of Vertical Line l ocating Last Trade's Entry Signal

l Last Trade's Entry Signal Chart Background Color for Long Trades

Chart Background Color for Short Trades

Chart Background Color for Neutral Position

Arrows Settings Show Entry Signals (Arrows)

Distance between HMA and Entry Signals (Arrows)

Size of Arrows Alert Settings Enable Buy & Sell Signals' MT5 Alert

Enable Buy & Sell Signals' Email Alert

Enable Buy & Sell Signals' Push Notification For EA Developers Buy Arrow : Buffer 0

: Buffer 0 Sell Arrow: Buffer 1





