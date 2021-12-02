BeST Hull Single MA Strategy MT5
- Indicators
- Eleni Koulocheri
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 11 January 2022
- Activations: 10
Also at the closing of every trade there is a record of the resulting pips.It is a clear and helpful indication of the prograssive distribution of Total Profit which refers to all so far closed trades.
You can Maximize its potentiality by using our free offer for everyone who purchased the product that is a very useful Multi-Scanner Indicator displaying % Success Ratio and Profit Factor (P/L) in order to find the most promising trading setups (Symbols and Timeframes).
Basic Settings
Input Parameters
- Hull_MA Period
- Hull_MA Method
- Hull_MA Price
- Show Chart Background Color Changes according to Trade Type
- Show Entry Price Level
- Show Vertical Line for Current Trade's Signal Bar
- Display Info Panel
- Info Panel Text Color
- Buy Price Line Color
- Buy Price Line Size
- Sell Price Line Color
- Sell Price Line Size
- Color of Vertical Line locating Last Trade's Entry Signal
- Chart Background Color for Long Trades
- Chart Background Color for Short Trades
- Chart Background Color for Neutral Position
- Show Entry Signals (Arrows)
- Distance between HMA and Entry Signals (Arrows)
- Size of Arrows
- Enable Buy & Sell Signals' MT5 Alert
- Enable Buy & Sell Signals' Email Alert
- Enable Buy & Sell Signals' Push Notification
- Buy Arrow: Buffer 0
- Sell Arrow: Buffer 1
添加指标后不能添加文本标注，趋势线标注等，希望更新最新版本，感谢！