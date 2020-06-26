Clever Market Profile LVNs MT5

5
  • Indicators
  • Carlos Forero
    Carlos Forero

    Carlos Forero

    4 (23)
    I am a professional developer and trader with over a decade of experience in capital markets and the creation of algorithmic portfolios. I specialize in advanced automated systems and technical analysis tools for MetaTrader.
    ⚙️ Development Philosophy
    22 products 2 comments
  • Version: 2.6
  • Updated: 5 May 2026
  • Activations: 5

Description

The indicator uses market profile theory to show the most relevant trading zones, on a daily basis. The zones to be shown are LVN (low volume nodes) and POC (point of control).

  • An LVN zone is one which represents price areas with the least time or volume throughout the day. Typically, these areas indicate a supply or demand initiative, and in the future, they can turn into important breakout or retracement zones.
  • A POC zone is one which represents price areas with the most time or volume throughout the day.

Support: We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free.

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KEY LINKS: How to Install – Frequent Questions All Products 

How is this indicator useful?

  • It will allow you to have a reference of the most important trading zones for the current day, as well as those prior to it.
  • It will allow you to trade retracement or breakout patterns, everytime they occur in a given zone.
  • You’ll be able to use virgin levels of previous days’ LVN or POC, to identify potential resistance or support levels. Be mindful that you can use these levels as take profit zones.
  • For more uses research market profile theory.
Note 1: This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You should complement this with other filters (e.g trend, volatility, time, etc). Note 2: This indicator is meant to serve as a guide to apply in your intraday trading. Overtime, this will help you understand the baseline for a solid and consistent trading strategy.  

Components

For each day, the indicator will show within a given price chart and under any timeframe, the following components:

  • Horizontal black lines: These represent LVN zones.
  • Horizontal yellow lines: These represent POC zones.
  • Horizontal dotted lines (black/yellow): These represent virgin levels. A virgin level is one which hasn’t been filled on any future period.

About Author:

Carlos Forero, Member of Clever Trading Club, private organization with the purpose of design clever solutions to generate constant profits with adapted risk.

Reviews 2
CSG CSG
1661
CSG CSG 2021.11.15 14:53 
 

Macht einen guten Eindruck, arbeitet sauber. Der Entwickler reagiert schnell auf seine Kunden - Vielen Dank! Eine nützliche Unterstützung im Handelsalltag.

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Carlos Forero
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Description: The indicator measures, through the zigzag indicator, the levels of trend or correction. It shows in the chart the levels of each low or high detected. KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? This indicator determines, depending on Zigzag parameter if a trend is beginning, developing, or ending This indicator determines the direction of the trend Components Levels as positive or negative numbers, depending on the direction
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Description Better version of MACD indicator which offer a complete visual trading strategy and realize an auto-optimization KEY LINKS:  How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? NEVER repaints. Detect best parameters of MACD indicator, based on profit factor during the specified period. This indicator can be used as a visual strategy, following the recommendations of entry, stop, and targets. Indicator features It can be used as a complete trading st
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Description Very precise patterns to detect: entry signals as well as breakout, support and resistance reversal patterns. It points out zones in which, with a high probability, institutional orders with the potential to change the price’s direction and keep moving towards it, have been placed.  KEY LINKS:   Indicator Manual  –  How to Install   –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? It will allow you to trade on the order’s direction, once its direction has been id
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Carlos Forero
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Description: The indicator shows the TDI indicator in a separate window, and with the RSI component, the indicator finds possible divergences with M or W patterns. KEY LINKS:   How to Install  -   Frequent Questions  -  All Products  Functions: Finds Market Makers patterns. Finds extremes or exhaustion into the market. Looks for a trend continuation. Content: TDI Indicator Divergence and M or W Signals Note 1:  This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You shoul
Clever Trend Force
Carlos Forero
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Description: Indicator which uses trend, breakout and reversal innovative indicators to show a complete visual trading strategy, with transparent metrics. It follows simple visual patterns, which will improve your trading significantly. Support:   We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free. If you believe in what we do  Support Us Here.   KEY LINKS:   Indicator Manual  –   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  Outstanding Features Shows cur
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Description The indicator measures a currency’s relative strength, on different timeframes, through certain percentile spread analysis. This allows you to compare which are the strongest currency pairs, against the weakest pairs. These spreads are based on comparison against USD. KEY LINKS:  Indicator Manual  –  How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is "Clever Spread Currencies Strength" useful to you? This indicator determines a currency’s strength for different timeframe
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Carlos Forero
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Description Complete breaker market maker Key zones indicator, It provides precise zones where could be an excellent break or reversal opportunity. KEY LINKS:   How to Install  -  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? It will allow you to trade retracement or breakout patterns, every time they occur in a given zone. NEVER repaints. It signals clear possible money management levels as stop and take profit. You’ll be able to identify potential resistance or support lev
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Carlos Forero
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Description Candle Power Color indicator which shows when the market is trending and when it is in a sideway movement KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Product How is this indicator useful? It allow to detect trend and sideway movements in market NEVER repaints. It adapts to any market and asset. It can support any other trading strategy. Note 1:  This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You should complement this with other filters (e.
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Description Better version of RSI indicator which offer a complete visual trading strategy and realize an auto-optimization Support:   We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free. If you believe in what we do  Support Us Here.   KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? NEVER repaints. Detect best parameters of RSI indicator, based on profit factor during the specified period. This indicator can be used as
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Carlos Forero
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Description Helps you detect the structure of the market, using different types of Smart Money concepts. This should help you to upgrade your trading strategy in every way. MT5 Version Here Smart Money Features: Color candle to signal the type of structure Shows CHOCH and BOS Equal Lows and Highs Order Blocks Internal and Swings Weak and strongs high and lows Fair Value Gaps High and Lows in daily weekly and monthly timeframes Premium and discount Zones KEY LINKS:   How to Install   –  Frequent
Clever Vertex
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Experts
EA that detects reversion patterns to enter the market at the best possible conditions. It uses a reentry system with a establish stop, and risk control system. Timeframe: H1 Recommeded Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Recommended Min Account Size: 10.000 USD Signal:    Very Low Risk Features: Automatic reinvestment of earned profits for further trading; The advisor increases the volume of transactions according to the size of the deposit, including taking into account the earned profit, which makes it pos
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Experts
This EA trades with a breakout strategy, it try to detect the best levels to trade and its designed to trade the GBPUSD and EURUSD Signal EAs:   https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/1726841 Assets: GBPUSD, EURUSD TimeFrame: H1 Features: Automatic reinvestment of earned profits for further trading; The advisor increases the volume of transactions according to the size of the deposit, including taking into account the earned profit, which makes it possible to achieve compound interest; Fully automated;
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Indicators
Description Very robust and powerful indicator, which allows through its 4 components, trade the market in trend or not trending conditions. it based on a very reliable trading strategy and gives you all you need to be succesful in trading. KEY LINKS:   Indicator Manual  –  How to Install   –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is Clever Scalper Pro useful to you? A complete and reliable trading strategy. Easy to understand and trade Allow to identify trend, confirm it, look for retraceme
Clever Order Blocks MT5
Carlos Forero
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Description Very precise patterns to detect: entry signals as well as breakout, support and resistance reversal patterns. It points out zones in which, with a high probability, institutional orders with the potential to change the price’s direction and keep moving towards it, have been placed. Support:   We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free. If you believe in what we do  Support Us Here.   KEY LINKS:   Indicator Manual  -  All Products  How is this indi
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Description: The indicator shows the TDI indicator in a separate window, and with the RSI component, the indicator finds possible divergences with M or W patterns. KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  Functions: Finds Market Makers patterns. Finds extremes or exhaustion into the market. Looks for a trend continuation. Content: TDI Indicator Divergence and M or W Signals Note 1:  This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You shoul
Clever Trend Force MT5
Carlos Forero
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KEY LINKS:  Indicator Manual  –  How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  Description: Indicator which uses trend, breakout and reversal innovative indicators to show a complete visual trading strategy, with transparent metrics. It follows simple visual patterns, which will improve your trading significantly. Support:   We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free. If you believe in what we do  Support Us Here. Outstanding Features Shows current
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5 (1)
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The indicator is based on a proven successful strategy. It shows buys and sello signals with suggested stop and target. In the same way, it calculates the essential trading analysis statistics as successful and profit ratio. KEY LINKS:  Indicator Manual  –  How to Install  -  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  Indicator features Effective and understandable signals. It can be used as a complete trading strategy. Complete trading statistics to evaluate the indicator performance. It shows exact
Clever Price Action MT5
Carlos Forero
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Description Price action patterns detection that can work as triggers in any trading strategy, It include Flag, Flag Top, Flag 1234, and micro pullback patterns Support:   We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free. If you believe in what we do  Support Us Here.   How is this indicator useful?  You can use the indicator signals as a trigger to entry in the market and complement any trading strategy. Components Note 1:  This indicator should only be considered a
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Description Helps you detect the structure of the market, using different types of Smart Money concepts. This should help you to upgrade your trading strategy in every way. Smart Money Features: Color candle to signal the type of structure Shows CHOCH and BOS Equal Lows and Highs Order Blocks Internal and Swings Weak and strongs high and lows Fair Value Gaps High and Lows in daily weekly and monthly timeframes Premium and discount Zones KEY LINKS:   How to Install   –  Frequent Questions  -  All
Clever Gold Pulse Scalper
Carlos Forero
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Clever Gold Pulse Scalper MT5 Clever Gold Pulse Scalper MT5 is a visual signal indicator designed for traders who analyze short-term movements in XAUUSD / GOLD . The indicator focuses on pulse-style entries: moments where trend direction, momentum, volatility and market conditions align enough to mark a possible buy or sell setup. It does not open trades automatically. It draws clean arrows on the chart, projects ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit reference levels for each signal, and shows a c
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Mustafa Nail Sertoglu
1121
Mustafa Nail Sertoglu 2023.12.29 22:13 
 

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CSG CSG
1661
CSG CSG 2021.11.15 14:53 
 

Macht einen guten Eindruck, arbeitet sauber. Der Entwickler reagiert schnell auf seine Kunden - Vielen Dank! Eine nützliche Unterstützung im Handelsalltag.

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