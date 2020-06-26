Clever Market Profile LVNs MT5
- Indicators
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Carlos ForeroI am a professional developer and trader with over a decade of experience in capital markets and the creation of algorithmic portfolios. I specialize in advanced automated systems and technical analysis tools for MetaTrader.
⚙️ Development Philosophy
- Version: 2.6
- Updated: 5 May 2026
- Activations: 5
Description
The indicator uses market profile theory to show the most relevant trading zones, on a daily basis. The zones to be shown are LVN (low volume nodes) and POC (point of control).
- An LVN zone is one which represents price areas with the least time or volume throughout the day. Typically, these areas indicate a supply or demand initiative, and in the future, they can turn into important breakout or retracement zones.
- A POC zone is one which represents price areas with the most time or volume throughout the day.
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KEY LINKS: How to Install – Frequent Questions - All Products
How is this indicator useful?
- It will allow you to have a reference of the most important trading zones for the current day, as well as those prior to it.
- It will allow you to trade retracement or breakout patterns, everytime they occur in a given zone.
- You’ll be able to use virgin levels of previous days’ LVN or POC, to identify potential resistance or support levels. Be mindful that you can use these levels as take profit zones.
- For more uses research market profile theory.
Components
For each day, the indicator will show within a given price chart and under any timeframe, the following components:
- Horizontal black lines: These represent LVN zones.
- Horizontal yellow lines: These represent POC zones.
- Horizontal dotted lines (black/yellow): These represent virgin levels. A virgin level is one which hasn’t been filled on any future period.
About Author:
Carlos Forero, Member of Clever Trading Club, private organization with the purpose of design clever solutions to generate constant profits with adapted risk.
Macht einen guten Eindruck, arbeitet sauber. Der Entwickler reagiert schnell auf seine Kunden - Vielen Dank! Eine nützliche Unterstützung im Handelsalltag.