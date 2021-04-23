Momentum Multiple

Hi and welcome to Momentum Multiple, 


The EA does not use martingale or grid. It only enters a trade with  active orders and uses a stop loss for each trade!

This expert advisor works by comparing signals from Momentum indicators, more specifically the following :  the relation between average Momentum - The current value  -  A specified user threshold (MomentumTrigger = 100 by Default). The number of bars taken in calculation for average and current Momentum can be changed by user (MomentumParameter = 14 by Default).


Time Frame: This expert advisor works on all timeframes, 1M-5M-15M-30M are recommended;

Account balance: it doesn't matter, but I recommend at least 1000 EUR or 1500 USD;

Currency pair:  Works on all, but in my tests EURUSD and AUDUSD are the best


Features


-              Choose the active and the inactive trading hours (in hh:mm - format).

-              Set your own level of risk (Percent of the account equity. Default 2%).

-              Dynamic lot sizing ;(Ex: the lot size will change based on the market volatility and your risk or you can use the fixed lot size option for a manual setting.)

-              Finetune your stop loss and take profit levels (SLRatio and TPRatio) by ATR multiples or manual setting in points;

-              Dynamic trail stop (Can be turned of in the settings).

-              Money management with the use of ATR, affecting the stoploss, takeprofit, and lot sizing (can be turned off);


Momentum M Settings

START_TradingTime The start of active trading hours in hh:mm format.

STOP_TradingTime The start of inactive trading hours in hh:mm format.

Manual_Mode_Points Change between use of ATR (False option) and Manual setting in Points (True option) for SLRatio, TPRatio, TPRatio2 Default False;

DynamicStoploss ; The option to turn of the Dynamic Stoploss feature

Risk ; Maximum risk allowed per trade Default 2%

FixedLots ;Change this with the desired lot size if you don’t want an automated lot sizing based on the Risk. 

SLRatio ;Stop loss ratio. Calculated based on the ATR indicator, setting this to 1.75 will place  the stop loss 1.75*ATR 

TPRatio ; Takeprofit ratio. Calculated based on the ATR indicator, setting this to 1.5 will place  the takeprofit 1.5*ATR. 

MomentumParameter = 14 ;

MomentumTrigger = 100;

MaxOrders; Maximum allowed  orders per currency pair;


Product is free so please leave a comment! How does it work for you ? What can I improve?

Thank you!


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Experts
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Olivier Nomblot
Experts
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Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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