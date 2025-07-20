Smart Martingale Trader MT4

Smart Martingale Trader MT4

Discounted Price. Price increases $10 every 10 purchases (8 left).

EA trade progress channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/smart-martingale-trader


🎯 Key Features:

  • 6 Built-in Signal Strategies (MA+RSI, MACD+RSI, Bollinger, etc.)
  • Intelligent Basket Management System
  • Advanced Trailing Stop Protection
  • Customizable Risk Management
  • Multi-timeframe Compatibility
  • Professional Debug System

🚀 NEW in v2.4 - Advanced Protection System:

  • Cross-Basket Hedging: Automatic hedge protection at optimized danger levels
  • Recovery System: Intelligent recovery positions during favorable price retracements
  • Total Basket Management: Combined profit monitoring across all position types
  • Professional Position Tracking: Advanced array-based position management
  • Smart Risk Control: Converts traditional martingale into controlled basket trading

📊 Strategy Overview:

This EA combines trend-following signals with revolutionary cross-basket hedging protection. The Expert Advisor uses advanced technical analysis to identify high-probability entry points, then employs an intelligent martingale system with automatic hedge activation at optimized levels. When hedge positions become active, the recovery system opens strategic positions during price retracements. Unlike traditional martingale systems, this EA incorporates total basket profit management ensuring profitable exits even in challenging market conditions.


⚙️ Recommended Settings:

  • Pairs: NZDUSD, EURUSD, EURCHF, CADCHF, AUDNZD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Min Deposit: Normal / Cent $10,000 minimum (normal markets), $30,000 (Strong trending markets like EUR/USD 2014, 2017)
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Settings: Professionally optimized parameters included

🔧 Technical Specifications:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Account Types: Any (Netting/Hedging supported)
  • Hedge System: Intelligent activation at optimal levels
  • Recovery System: Smart price-level targeting technology
  • Grid Management: Professional progression with risk scaling
  • Basket Monitoring: Advanced combined profit tracking
  • Risk Controls: Multi-layer protection system

📈 Strategy Types:

  • MA + RSI Combined: Trend confirmation with momentum analysis
  • MACD + RSI: Crossover signals with momentum confirmation
  • Bollinger Bands: Breakout strategy for trending markets
  • Moving Average Cross: Simple trend reversal detection
  • Fast MACD: High-frequency momentum trading
  • RSI Only: Pure momentum-based entries

📈 Market Condition Adaptability:

  • Mixed Markets: Optimized martingale with trend confirmation
  • Strong Trending Markets: Hedge protection prevents excessive exposure during persistent trends
  • Volatile Periods: Recovery system capitalizes on retracements
  • Challenging Conditions: Total basket management ensures profitability
  • Historical Tested: Proven performance in strong trending conditions (EUR/USD 2014, 2017)

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management Features:

  • Cross-Basket Hedging: Automatic protection at critical levels
  • Recovery System: Strategic profit generation during retracements
  • Total Basket Monitoring: Combined P&L across all position types
  • Intelligent Take Profit system
  • Advanced Trailing Stop protection
  • Time-based trading filters
  • Margin level monitoring
  • Professional debug logging system

💡 Getting Started:

  1. Download and install the EA on MT4
  2. Test thoroughly on demo account
  3. Start with recommended settings and conservative approach
  4. Monitor performance and adjust parameters as needed
  5. Never risk more than you can afford to lose

⚠️ Risk Warning:

This EA uses an advanced martingale strategy with intelligent hedge protection which involves position scaling with automatic risk management. The cross-basket hedging and recovery system significantly reduces traditional martingale risks, but past performance does not guarantee future results. Recommended capital: $10,000+ standard or $100+ cent accounts (minimum), $30,000+ standard or $300+ cent for strong trending markets. Only trade with risk capital you can afford to lose. Always test thoroughly on demo accounts first.

