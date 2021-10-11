Price Trap Test
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 21 October 2021
Price Trap Test
This is a free version of the Price Trap Full Expert Advisor designed to provide an opportunity for free testing of the algorithm on a live account, and not in the strategy tester. The trading signals algorithm is exactly the same here, the difference is that you cannot change the parameters, with the exception of GMToffset.
Full version verified with broker just2trade
Parameters
- GMToffset - your broker's time difference and GMT.
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