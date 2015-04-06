Price Trap Full





The Expert Advisor inherits some principles tested in the previous products of the author, but uses a different algorithm for working with pending orders.

According to the test results, we managed to achieve the best ratio of profit and drawdown here.

The algorithm can work on any currency pair and any timeframe, but the best results were achieved on XAUUSD M5.

Algorithm verified with broker just2trade

On a real account, the EA works no worse than in the strategy tester, you can verify this using the free version.

Parameters

GMToffset - your broker's time difference and GMT.

- your broker's time difference and GMT. Magic - Magic Number value for orders placed by the EA. In multicurrency trading must be unique for each currency pair.

- Magic Number value for orders placed by the EA. In multicurrency trading must be unique for each currency pair. MinProfit - minimum fixed profit

- minimum fixed profit StartLot - The volume of transactions for the initial level of the deposit (0.01 is recommended for every $1000 of deposit).

- The volume of transactions for the initial level of the deposit (0.01 is recommended for every $1000 of deposit). MaxLot - maximum volume of transactions with an increase in the deposit.

- maximum volume of transactions with an increase in the deposit. MaxSpread - maximum spread on which trading is allowed (not recommended above 80).

- maximum spread on which trading is allowed (not recommended above 80). Slippage - maximum price slippage



