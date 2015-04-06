Price Trap Full

Price Trap Full


The Expert Advisor inherits some principles tested in the previous products of the author, but uses a different algorithm for working with pending orders.

According to the test results, we managed to achieve the best ratio of profit and drawdown here.

The algorithm can work on any currency pair and any timeframe, but the best results were achieved on XAUUSD M5.

Algorithm verified with broker just2trade

On a real account, the EA works no worse than in the strategy tester, you can verify this using the free version.

Parameters

  • GMToffset - your broker's time difference and GMT.
  • Magic - Magic Number value for orders placed by the EA. In multicurrency trading must be unique for each currency pair.
  • MinProfit - minimum fixed profit
  • StartLot - The volume of transactions for the initial level of the deposit (0.01 is recommended for every $1000 of deposit).
  • MaxLot - maximum volume of transactions with an increase in the deposit.
  • MaxSpread - maximum spread on which trading is allowed (not recommended above 80).
  • Slippage - maximum price slippage

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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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