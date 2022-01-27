EAAgrFull

EA_Agr_Full


This is the result of the EA_Mrk_Full EA evolution.
Inheriting all the successful solutions, it is, nevertheless, a completely new product, as it uses a newly discovered technology.
The EA has two separate algorithms for working with pending orders, as well as an expert system that determines the current state of the market.
The Expert Advisor automatically selects the optimal algorithm depending on which phase the trading processes enter.
Thanks to this, the program confidently copes with drawdowns and effectively trades in areas of low volatility.
The Expert Advisor does not require special trading conditions and works in the same way both in the tester and on a real account.
The EA is not tied to a specific currency pair or timeframe, but the best results are achieved on XAUUSD M5.

Since December 2021, the algorithm has been working on a real account with a broker just2trade

Screenshots are published regularly in the news feed

Parameters

  • GMToffset - your broker's time difference and GMT.
  • Factor - minimum grid width in points
  • Magic - Magic Number value for orders placed by the EA. In multicurrency trading must be unique for each currency pair.
  • MinProfit - minimum fixed profit
  • StartLot - The volume of transactions for the initial level of the deposit (0.01 is recommended for every $1000 of deposit).
  • MaxLot - maximum volume of transactions with an increase in the deposit.
  • MaxSpread - maximum spread on which trading is allowed (not recommended above 80).
  • Stop - if it is not equal to zero, the waiting mode for closing active deals is activated, new orders are not placed.
  • Slippage - maximum price slippage

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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4.29 (42)
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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