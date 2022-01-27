EA_Agr_Full





EA_Mrk_Full EA evolution. This is the result of theEA evolution.

Inheriting all the successful solutions, it is, nevertheless, a completely new product, as it uses a newly discovered technology.

The EA has two separate algorithms for working with pending orders, as well as an expert system that determines the current state of the market.

The Expert Advisor automatically selects the optimal algorithm depending on which phase the trading processes enter.

Thanks to this, the program confidently copes with drawdowns and effectively trades in areas of low volatility.

The Expert Advisor does not require special trading conditions and works in the same way both in the tester and on a real account.

The EA is not tied to a specific currency pair or timeframe, but the best results are achieved on XAUUSD M5.

Since December 2021, the algorithm has been working on a real account with a broker just2trade Screenshots are published regularly in the news feed

Parameters





GMToffset - your broker's time difference and GMT .

- your broker's time difference and . Factor - minimum grid width in points

- minimum grid width in points Magic - Magic Number value for orders placed by the EA. In multicurrency trading must be unique for each currency pair.

- Magic Number value for orders placed by the EA. In multicurrency trading must be unique for each currency pair. MinProfit - minimum fixed profit

- minimum fixed profit StartLot - The volume of transactions for the initial level of the deposit (0.01 is recommended for every $1000 of deposit).

- The volume of transactions for the initial level of the deposit (0.01 is recommended for every $1000 of deposit). MaxLot - maximum volume of transactions with an increase in the deposit.

- maximum volume of transactions with an increase in the deposit. MaxSpread - maximum spread on which trading is allowed (not recommended above 80).

- maximum spread on which trading is allowed (not recommended above 80). Stop - if it is not equal to zero, the waiting mode for closing active deals is activated, new orders are not placed.

- if it is not equal to zero, the waiting mode for closing active deals is activated, new orders are not placed. Slippage - maximum price slippage



