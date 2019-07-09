Ma Multi Mt5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 15 September 2020
- Activations: 5
This is the same Ma Multi indicator that was previously available only for Mt4.
Now there is a version for Mt5.
It belongs to a whole family of multi-frame indicators, implementing the idea of displaying different timeframes in a single time scale. Horizontal fixation the scale allows one glance to get the big picture and provides additional opportunities for technical analysis.
The indicator is tested on Just2trade
Indicator parameters:
- MA_Period - averaging period of the moving average
- MA_Method - method of calculating the moving average
- MA_Price - applied price
- M1 - show/hide the minute chart
- M5 - show/hide the 5-minute chart
- M15 - show/hide the 15-minute chart
- M30 - show/hide the 30-minute chart
- H1 - show/hide the hourly chart
- H4 - show/hide the 4-hour chart
- D1 - show/hide the daily chart
- W1 - show/hide the weekly chart
- MN - show/hide the monthly chart
- Notify - On/Off custom Alert
- Observe - price chart timeframe
- Reference - moving average timeframe
For example, you want to receive a signal when the price on the M1 chart crosses the moving average for the M15 chart.
For this, the parameter Observe is set to M1 and Reference is set to M15.
Good indicator