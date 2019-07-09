Ma Multi Mt5

This is the sameindicator that was previously available only for

Now there is a version for Mt5.

It belongs to a whole family of multi-frame indicators, implementing the idea of displaying different timeframes in a single time scale. Horizontal fixation the scale allows one glance to get the big picture and provides additional opportunities for technical analysis.

Indicator parameters:

For example, you want to receive a signal when the price on the M1 chart crosses the moving average for the M15 chart.

For this, the parameter Observe is set to M1 and Reference is set to M15.



