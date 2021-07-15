EA Mrk Full



The Expert Advisor uses all the good practices from previous versions, but here it is applied a completely different approach to the formation of trading signals.

Based on a paradigm "following the market", when instead of trying to forecast a trend change is determined post factum.

In addition, the newly developed adaptive trailing technology is used to manage pending orders when the order position changes depending on the situation.

This allows you to protect the pending order from chaotic price jumps, but at the same time to be as close to the market as possible.

If the Expert Advisor still goes into a drawdown, the well-developed system of closing unprofitable positions is activated by tightening the grid.





The Expert Advisor is not tied to any currency pair and works in the same way both in the tester and on a real account. The best results have been achieved with XAUUSD. There is a free version of "EA Mrk Test" for testing. There is exactly the same algorithm for generating trading signals, the difference is that you cannot change any parameters except GMToffset.

The algorithm has been tested on a real account at Just2trade

Parameters



GMToffset - your broker's time difference and GMT.

- your broker's time difference and GMT. Factor - minimum grid width in points

- minimum grid width in points Magic - Magic Number value for orders placed by the EA. In multicurrency trading must be unique for each currency pair.

- Magic Number value for orders placed by the EA. In multicurrency trading must be unique for each currency pair. MinProfit - minimum fixed profit

- minimum fixed profit StartLot - The volume of transactions for the initial level of the deposit (0.01 is recommended for every $1000 of deposit).

- The volume of transactions for the initial level of the deposit (0.01 is recommended for every $1000 of deposit). MaxLot - maximum volume of transactions with an increase in the deposit.

- maximum volume of transactions with an increase in the deposit. MaxSpread - maximum spread on which trading is allowed (not recommended above 80).

- maximum spread on which trading is allowed (not recommended above 80). Stop - if it is not equal to zero, the waiting mode for closing active deals is activated, new orders are not placed.

- if it is not equal to zero, the waiting mode for closing active deals is activated, new orders are not placed. Slippage - maximum price slippage



