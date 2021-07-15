EA Mrk Full

EA Mrk Full

The Expert Advisor uses all the good practices from previous versions, but here it is applied a completely different approach to the formation of trading signals.

Based on a paradigm "following the market", when instead of trying to forecast a trend change is determined post factum.
In addition, the newly developed adaptive trailing technology is used to manage pending orders when the order position changes depending on the situation.
This allows you to protect the pending order from chaotic price jumps, but at the same time to be as close to the market as possible.
If the Expert Advisor still goes into a drawdown, the well-developed system of closing unprofitable positions is activated by tightening the grid.

The Expert Advisor is not tied to any currency pair and works in the same way both in the tester and on a real account. 

The best results have been achieved with XAUUSD.

There is a free version of "EA Mrk Test" for testing. There is exactly the same algorithm for generating trading signals, the difference is that you cannot change any parameters except GMToffset.

The algorithm has been tested on a real account at Just2trade.

Parameters

  • GMToffset - your broker's time difference and GMT.
  • Factor - minimum grid width in points
  • Magic - Magic Number value for orders placed by the EA. In multicurrency trading must be unique for each currency pair.
  • MinProfit - minimum fixed profit
  • StartLot - The volume of transactions for the initial level of the deposit (0.01 is recommended for every $1000 of deposit).
  • MaxLot - maximum volume of transactions with an increase in the deposit.
  • MaxSpread - maximum spread on which trading is allowed (not recommended above 80).
  • Stop - if it is not equal to zero, the waiting mode for closing active deals is activated, new orders are not placed.
  • Slippage - maximum price slippage

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Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
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