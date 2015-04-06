EA_Mrk_Test







In fact, this is the free version of EA_Mrk_Full.

The algorithm for generating trading signals is exactly the same, the difference is that you cannot change any parameters here, except for GMToffset.





The Expert Advisor uses all the good practices from previous versions, but here it is applied a completely different approach to the formation of trading signals. Based on a paradigm "following the market", when instead of trying to forecast a trend change is determined post factum.

In addition, the newly developed adaptive trailing technology is used to manage pending orders when the order position changes depending on the situation. This allows you to protect the pending order from chaotic price jumps, but at the same time to be as close to the market as possible.

If the Expert Advisor still goes into a drawdown, the well-developed system of closing unprofitable positions is activated by tightening the grid.





The Expert Advisor works in the same way both in the tester and on a real account.

It is not tied to any currency pair, but shows the best results on XAUUSD.

The algorithm has been tested on a real account at Just2trade.





Parameters

GMToffset - your broker's time difference and GMT.



